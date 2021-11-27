Who's Visiting Oregon This Weekend?

The Ducks are bringing in some big names to close out the regular season.

The final game of the regular season presents a huge opportunity for the Ducks on the field. Win the game and you take back bragging rights over your in-state rival and punch your ticket to the Pac-12 championship.

But Saturday is also a huge opportunity for the Ducks to make some moves on the recruiting trail. It's the last chance they'll have until the spring game to showcase the game day atmosphere that makes Autzen Stadium and the Oregon Football program so special.

Below is a list of some of the biggest names that will be in Eugene for this weekend's game.

2022

Sir Mells-Defensive Line (Committed)

Mells has been one of the top peer recruiters for the Ducks. He's a prime example of just how valuable it is to get recruits on campus. He got on campus in June when the recruiting trail reopened and promptly committed during his visit.

He's gonna be big for drumming up excitement.

Gracen Halton-Defensive Line (Committed)

You can never have too many commits on campus for a huge recruiting weekend such as this. Halton has been riding with the Ducks for a while and it'll be beneficial for the Ducks to have a SoCal commit in town with other prospects from that geographic footprint expected.

Cyrus Moss-Defensive End/Outside linebacker

Moss just might be the biggest name on campus this weekend that isn't committed to Oregon. I spoke with Moss just after he dropped his top three of Oregon, Alabama and Arizona State.

I think the Ducks lead here but they need to pull out all the stops here and roll out the red carpet, as it sounds like Alabama will get the final visit before he makes his commitment during the early signing period.

Read more: Cyrus Moss Breaks Down Top Three Schools on Ducks Digest

Darrius Clemons-Wide Receiver

How do you rally after losing two wide receiver commits in one month? You get right back up and keep pursuing elite talent at the position. Just a few weeks after hosting SI All-American's top slot receiver in Kevin Coleman, Clemons will be back on campus for his official visit.

Clemons was in town for the game against Colorado and I think the Ducks lead here. Even so, you can't take your foot off the gas as he's expected to make his commitment during the early signing period.

Read more: Is Oregon pulling away in recruitment of Darrius Clemons?

Earl Little Jr.-Cornerback

This is another huge name for the Ducks to get on campus. I've said for a while that the Ducks need to get back into Florida and Little is an opportunity to do that. The SI99 defensive back from Plantation, Fla. was on campus for a visit over the summer, so it's definitely good that Oregon is getting him back on campus.

It feels like a bit of a long shot with schools like Florida State and Alabama lurking but you need to take shots like this to show you're committed to getting back into the Sunshine State since the Ducks haven't signed a Floridian since Brandon Dorlus in 2019.

David Bailey-Linebacker/Edge

Bailey is a huge name for the Ducks to get on campus, as he's planning to sign and enroll early. Oregon is definitely late getting into the game here along the with schools like USC, Stanford and UCLA, but there's still an outside shot you have to take.

It's important to keep that Mater Dei pipeline going as well, which furthers the importance of the visit. When I saw Bailey in Santa Ana a few weeks ago he was telling me how much he liked the Kayvon Thibodeaux pitch the Ducks are giving him.

Stanford definitely has the lead here but the Oregon staff is looking to give him something to think about. It's worth noting that Bailey is one of a few recruits that's still playing in his high school postseason on Friday night so there's a chance scheduling could be a hurdle. But when I talked to him he told me the staff was aiming to bring him in for this game.

Joshua Conerly-Offensive Line

The Ducks just lost a commitment from JUCO offensive lineman Percy Lewis earlier this week, so this is a very timely visit. He also just visited Washington and watched Huskies get embarrassed at home in Seattle.

Conerly has been to Eugene before so the Ducks will look to capitalize and move up his list with a strong trip.

2023

RJ Jones-Safety

The St. John Bosco prep is one of the best players in California's junior class, and similar to Mater Dei, you want to stay on top of those powerhouse programs.

Raymond Valencia-Athlete

Oregon was the first school to offer Valencia and the Ducks are back in Temecula at Chaparral, where they found Steven Jones in 2018.

Steele Wasel-Quarterback

The Ducks are laying an early foundation in 2023 looking for signal callers. Wasel doesn't hold an Oregon offer but the Ducks are recruiting his teammate, defensive end Dasean Brown.

Read more: Oregon surging ahead for Desesan Brown following offer

