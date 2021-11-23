Oregon Releases Organizational Chart for Oregon State

Will Oregon punch its ticket to a third straight Pac-12 championship game?

The Oregon Ducks (9-2, 6-2 Pac-12) return home to Eugene following a loss to Utah to face the Oregon State Beavers (7-4, 5-3 Pac-12) in their final home game of the 2021 season.

Here is the organizational chart the Ducks released for the upcoming game.

Offense

Quarterback

1. Anthony Brown (Sr.)

2. Ty Thompson (Fr.)

OR Jay Butterfield (Fr.)

OR Robby Ashford (Fr.)

Running back

1. Travis Dye (Jr.)

Trey Benson (Fr.)

OR Byron Cardwell (Fr.)

OR Seven McGee (Fr.)

Tight End (F)

Terrance Ferguson (Fr.)

OR Spencer Webb (So.)

Cooper Shults (Fr.)

Tight End (Y)

Moliki Matavao (Fr.)

OR DJ Johnson (Jr.)

Wide Receiver (Z)

Troy Franklin (Fr.)

OR Dont'e Thornton (Fr.)

Tevin Jeannis (So.)

Wide Receiver (H)

Kris Hutson (Fr.)

Seven McGee (Fr.)

Spencer Curtis (RFr.)

Wide Receiver (X)

Devon Williams (So.)

OR Troy Franklin (Fr.)

Isaah Crocker (So.)

Isaiah Brevard (Fr.)

Left Tackle

1. George Moore (Sr.)

Dawson Jaramillo (RFr.)

Left Guard

1. T.J. Bass (Jr.)

Faaope Laloulu (Fr.)

Charlie Pickard (Fr.)

Center

1. Alex Forsyth (Jr.)

Jackson Powers-Johnson (Fr.)

Marcus Harper II (Fr.)

Right Guard

1. Ryan Walk (Jr.)

Marcus Harper II (Fr.)

Kanen Rossi (Fr.)

Right Tackle

Steven Jones (So.)

OR Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu (Jr.)

Jaylan Jeffers (Fr.)

Defense

Defensive Tackle

1. Keyon Ware-Hudson (R-Fr.)

Kristian Williams (RFr.)

Keanu Williams (Fr.)

Nose Tackle

1. Popo Aumavae (Jr.)

Jayson Jones (Fr.)

Keanu Williams (Fr.)

Defensive End

1. Brandon Dorlus (So.)

Sua'ava Poti (RFr.)

Louie Cresto/Terrell Tilmon (Fr./Fr.)

Outside Linebacker

1. Kayvon Thibodeaux (So.)

Bradyn Swinson (Fr.)

Treven Ma'ae (RFr.)

Will Linebacker

1. Jeffrey Bassa (Fr.)

Jackson LaDuke (Fr.)

Keith Brown (Fr.)

Mike Linebacker

1. Noah Sewell (Fr.)

Nate Heaukulani (Sr.)

Micah Roth (Jr.)

Outside Linebacker

1. Mase Funa (So.)

DJ Johnson (Jr.)

Adrian Jackson/Jake Shipley (So./Fr.)

STAR

1. Jamal Hill (So.)

Dontae Manning (Fr.)

Cornerback

1. Mykael Wright (So.)

Trikweze Bridges (RFr.)

Avante Dickerson (Fr.)

Safety

1. Verone McKinley III (So.)

Bryan Addison (So.)

Safety

1. Jordan Happle (Sr.)

Trikweze Bridges (RFr.)

OR Daymon David (Fr.)

Cornerback

1. DJ James (So.)

Dontae Manning (Fr.)

Jaylin Davies (Fr.)

Special Teams

Place Kicker

Camden Lewis (So.)

OR Henry Katleman (So.)

Kickoffs

Camden Lewis (So.)

Will Hutchinson (Fr.)

Punter

1. Tom Snee (So.)

Race Mahlum

Kick Return

Mykael Wright (So.)

Kris Hutson (Fr.)

Punt Return

Seven McGee (Fr.)

OR Kris Hutson (Fr.)

Long Snapper

1. Karsten Battles (Jr.)

Peyton Yanagi (So.)

OR Luke Basso (Fr.)

Holder

1. Tom Snee (So.)

Race Mahlum (Fr.)

