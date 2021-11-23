Skip to main content
    • November 23, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Oregon Releases Organizational Chart for Oregon State

    Will Oregon punch its ticket to a third straight Pac-12 championship game?
    Author:

    The Oregon Ducks (9-2, 6-2 Pac-12) return home to Eugene following a loss to Utah to face the Oregon State Beavers (7-4, 5-3 Pac-12) in their final home game of the 2021 season.

    Here is the organizational chart the Ducks released for the upcoming game.

    Offense

    Quarterback

    1. Anthony Brown (Sr.)

    2. Ty Thompson (Fr.)

    OR Jay Butterfield (Fr.)

    OR Robby Ashford (Fr.)

    Running back

    1. Travis Dye (Jr.)

    Trey Benson (Fr.)

    OR Byron Cardwell (Fr.)

    OR Seven McGee (Fr.)

    Tight End (F)

    Terrance Ferguson (Fr.)

    OR Spencer Webb (So.)

    Cooper Shults (Fr.)

    Tight End (Y)

    Moliki Matavao (Fr.)

    OR DJ Johnson (Jr.)

    Wide Receiver (Z)

    Troy Franklin (Fr.)

    OR Dont'e Thornton (Fr.)

    Tevin Jeannis (So.)

    Wide Receiver (H)

    Kris Hutson (Fr.)

    Seven McGee (Fr.)

    Spencer Curtis (RFr.)

    Wide Receiver (X)

    Devon Williams (So.)

    OR Troy Franklin (Fr.)

    Isaah Crocker (So.)

    Isaiah Brevard (Fr.)

    Left Tackle 

    1. George Moore (Sr.)

    Dawson Jaramillo (RFr.)

    Left Guard

    1. T.J. Bass (Jr.)

    Faaope Laloulu (Fr.)

    Charlie Pickard (Fr.)

    Center

    1. Alex Forsyth (Jr.)

    Jackson Powers-Johnson (Fr.)

    Marcus Harper II (Fr.)

    Right Guard 

    1. Ryan Walk (Jr.)

    Marcus Harper II (Fr.)

    Kanen Rossi (Fr.)

    Right Tackle 

    Steven Jones (So.)

    OR Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu (Jr.)

    Jaylan Jeffers (Fr.)

    Defense

    Defensive Tackle 

    1. Keyon Ware-Hudson (R-Fr.)

    Kristian Williams (RFr.)

    Keanu Williams (Fr.)

    Nose Tackle

    1. Popo Aumavae (Jr.)

    Jayson Jones (Fr.)

    Keanu Williams (Fr.)

    Defensive End

    1. Brandon Dorlus (So.)

    Sua'ava Poti (RFr.)

    Louie Cresto/Terrell Tilmon (Fr./Fr.)

    RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

    Mario Cristobal Arizona Sideline
    Play
    Football

    Oregon Releases Organizational Chart for Oregon State

    The Ducks see a major shakeup at wide receiver following injuries

    Joe Moorhead Stony Brook
    Play
    Football

    WATCH: Joe Moorhead Evaluates Offense in Utah Loss, Previews Oregon State

    The Oregon offense struggled to put up points and will need to bounce back thi

    Brittain Covey Oregon
    Play
    Football

    WATCH: Tim DeRuyter Evaluates Defense in Utah Loss, Previews Oregon State

    The Ducks' defense faces another big challenge against the Beavers this week

    Outside Linebacker

    1. Kayvon Thibodeaux (So.)

    Bradyn Swinson (Fr.)

    Treven Ma'ae (RFr.)

    Will Linebacker 

    1. Jeffrey Bassa (Fr.)

    Jackson LaDuke (Fr.)

    Keith Brown (Fr.)

    Mike Linebacker 

    1. Noah Sewell (Fr.)

    Nate Heaukulani (Sr.)

    Micah Roth (Jr.)

    Outside Linebacker 

    1. Mase Funa (So.)

    DJ Johnson (Jr.)

    Adrian Jackson/Jake Shipley (So./Fr.)

    STAR

    1. Jamal Hill (So.)

    Dontae Manning (Fr.)

    Cornerback 

    1. Mykael Wright (So.)

    Trikweze Bridges (RFr.)

    Avante Dickerson (Fr.)

    Safety 

    1. Verone McKinley III (So.)

    Bryan Addison (So.)

    Safety 

    1. Jordan Happle (Sr.)

    Trikweze Bridges (RFr.)

    OR Daymon David (Fr.)

    Cornerback 

    1. DJ James (So.)

    Dontae Manning (Fr.)

    Jaylin Davies (Fr.)

    Special Teams

    Place Kicker

    Camden Lewis (So.)

    OR Henry Katleman (So.)

    Kickoffs

    Camden Lewis (So.)

    Will Hutchinson (Fr.)

    Punter 

    1. Tom Snee (So.)

    Race Mahlum

    Kick Return

    Mykael Wright (So.)

    Kris Hutson (Fr.)

    Punt Return

    Seven McGee (Fr.)

    OR Kris Hutson (Fr.)

    Long Snapper

    1. Karsten Battles (Jr.)

    Peyton Yanagi (So.)

    OR Luke Basso (Fr.)

    Holder

    1. Tom Snee (So.)

    Race Mahlum (Fr.)

    You may also like

    Oregon opens as touchdown favorite vs. Oregon State

    Join the Community

    Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

    Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox

    Check out our Forums HERE

    Listen to the latest episode of the Ducks Dish Podcast HERE

    More Ducks

    Mario Cristobal Arizona Sideline
    Football

    Oregon Releases Organizational Chart for Oregon State

    38 seconds ago
    Joe Moorhead Stony Brook
    Football

    WATCH: Joe Moorhead Evaluates Offense in Utah Loss, Previews Oregon State

    6 hours ago
    Brittain Covey Oregon
    Football

    WATCH: Tim DeRuyter Evaluates Defense in Utah Loss, Previews Oregon State

    11 hours ago
    mario-cristobal-vs-colorado
    Football

    WATCH: Mario Cristobal Gives Final Review of Utah, Early Preview of Oregon State

    11 hours ago
    Maddie Scherr St. Martin's
    Basketball

    No. 9 Oregon Finishes Fourth in Inaugural Battle 4 Atlantis in Bahamas

    12 hours ago
    Mario Cristobal UCLA 2
    Football

    Mario Cristobal Updates Injuries Following Loss to Utah

    12 hours ago
    tavion-thomas-utah-vs-oregon-2
    Football

    Oregon Falls From Top Spot in Week 13 SI Pac-12 Football Power Rankings

    15 hours ago
    Oregon State TD Celebration
    Football

    Oregon Opens as Touchdown Favorite vs. Oregon State

    16 hours ago