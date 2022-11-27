Get Your Tickets for Oregon's Nov. 26 Game vs. Oregon State
Oregon is still in the hunt for the Pac-12 title with a matchup against their rivals this week.
Following a win over Utah at home in Eugene last week the Ducks hit the road to face a quality Oregon State Beavers team in week 13. A win would punch their ticket to the Pac-12 championship in Las Vegas.
If the Ducks lose they'd need a Washington State win over Washington to return the conference title.
Kickoff: Saturday November 26, 2022 | 12:35 pm PT | Reser Stadium (Corvallis, OR)
Get in: Cheapest tickets starting at $176/each
Maximum get-in price: $750/each
Average ticket price:$320.76/each
Jurrion Dickey Talks Oregon, Plans for Signing
The latest with one of the top commits in Oregon's 2023 class.
Gernorris Wilson Breaks Down Oregon Commitment
The Florida standout is headed across the country to play his college football.
Oregon Lands Commitment From 2024 WR Tyseer Denmark
The Ducks beat out Ohio State and Penn State for a talented playmaker.
