Get Your Tickets for Oregon's Nov. 26 Game vs. Oregon State

Oregon is still in the hunt for the Pac-12 title with a matchup against their rivals this week.

Following a win over Utah at home in Eugene last week the Ducks hit the road to face a quality Oregon State Beavers team in week 13. A win would punch their ticket to the Pac-12 championship in Las Vegas.

If the Ducks lose they'd need a Washington State win over Washington to return the conference title.

Kickoff: Saturday November 26, 2022 | 12:35 pm PT | Reser Stadium (Corvallis, OR)

Get in: Cheapest tickets starting at $176/each

Maximum get-in price: $750/each

Average ticket price:$320.76/each

Want to see the Oregon Ducks or other games and events?

----

Get your Oregon football tickets from SI Tickets. There's a $10 flat fee on any purchase at SI Tickets. Check it out so you don't get caught paying additional fees elsewhere!

Also, make sure to check our new message boards, Ducks Digest Forums . We'd love to have you be part of the conversation during the season.

SI tickets has something for everyone, 175,000-plus concert, sport, and theater events, with no hidden 'transaction' fees. Spend $300 or $3,000, It's still just $10 at checkout, with a 100 percent refund.

Join the Community

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

Subscribe to our FREE newsletter to have the latest Oregon Ducks news sent directly to your inbox

Join the discussion on our forums HERE