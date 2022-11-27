Skip to main content

Get Your Tickets for Oregon's Nov. 26 Game vs. Oregon State

Oregon heads to Corvallis to close out the season against the Beavers.
Oregon is still in the hunt for the Pac-12 title with a matchup against their rivals this week.

Following a win over Utah at home in Eugene last week the Ducks hit the road to face a quality Oregon State Beavers team in week 13. A win would punch their ticket to the Pac-12 championship in Las Vegas.

If the Ducks lose they'd need a Washington State win over Washington to return the conference title.

Kickoff: Saturday November 26, 2022 | 12:35 pm PT | Reser Stadium (Corvallis, OR)

Get in: Cheapest tickets starting at $176/each

Maximum get-in price: $750/each

Average ticket price:$320.76/each

