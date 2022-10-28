Skip to main content

Get Your Tickets to Oregon's Oct. 29 Game Against California

Don't miss out on getting your tickets to Oregon's game against the Golden Bears in week 9.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Oregon Ducks (6-1, 4-0 Pac-12) head south to Berkeley to face the California Golden Bears (3-4, 1-3 Pac-12) in week 9 of the college football season. 

Bo Nix and Kenny Dillingham have Oregon's offense firing on all cylinders after scoring 40+ points in six straight games for the first time since 2014. This week they'll go against a team that has prided itself on its defense under head coach Justin Wilcox and boasts linebacker Jackson Sirmon as one of its top contributors. 

The spread is at -17 in favor of Oregon with an over under set at 57.5 points. 

Cal's offense hasn't been stellar, but there are some promising young talents at the skill positions in Jeremiah Hunter and J.Michael Sturdivant. Jaydn Ott is as electric of a back as you'll find, but a middling offensive line has hindered both he and Purdue transfer quarterback Jack Plummer for much of the season. 

This may not be the most attractive matchup on paper, but its an important game nonetheless for the Oregon defense to tune up, especially with big games looming in Eugene against the Washington Huskies and Utah Utes in the coming weeks.

Kickoff: Saturday October 29, 2022 | 12:35 pm PT | California Memorial Stadium (Berkeley, CA)

Get in: cheapest tickets starting at $48/each

The Ducks are in the driver's seat to make the Pac-12 championship game, so why not reserve your tickets in case they make the trip to Vegas? 

Futures cost for Pac-12 championship tickets 

-Upper level sidelines: $70/each

-Lower level end zone: $60/each

-Lower level sidelines: $100/each

