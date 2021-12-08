Oregon Kicker Henry Katleman Enters Transfer Portal

After not having a single field goal attempt this season, Katleman will be leaving the Ducks.

With the Ducks having just one game remaining for this season, place kicker Henry Katleman announced that he would be transferring from the University of Oregon.

“Thanks to everyone at the University of Oregon and all my supporters!” Katleman said on Twitter. “I had an amazing 4 years! I’d like to announce that I have entered that transfer portal with 2 years of eligibility remaining.”

He also included a YouTube video that included all the kicks he made as a Duck as well as the kicks he made throughout practice.

Katleman and Camden Lewis spent last season competing for the kicking job, with Katleman coming on for the last four games of the season after Lewis struggled with accuracy. Katleman ended the season a perfect four-for-four on field goals including a 47 yard kick in the Fiesta Bowl and 13-for-13 on extra points.

While he did a perfect job to end the 2020 season, the competition to become the starting kicker this season was tough, and at the end of the day it was Lewis that reclaimed the starting role.

Unfortunately for Katleman, Lewis had a great 2021 season, making 12 of his 15 field goal attempts and going 52-for-53 on extra points. With the exception of the Utah games, Lewis did not miss a field goal throughout the season. This impressive form made it tough for Katleman to get any action.

After being unable to kick a single field goal this season, Katleman will look for a new home.

While Katleman was a fan favorite, it's easy to see why he decided it was time to go. With Lewis also being a sophomore, it seems it would be difficult to get any reps after the starter in the same class had such a successful season.

