How Daylen Austin’s Return Affects Oregon Ducks Football Defense
Daylen Austin, a cornerback for the Oregon Ducks is facing a trial in early 2025 for his involvement in a fatal hit and run accident in Eugene earlier this year. Despite a settlement conference between Austin’s attorney, Bryan Boender, and Nicholas Geil of the Lane County District Attorney’s office, they were unable to reach an agreement earlier this month, and trial in the case is set for Feb. 19, 2025.
In an exclusive interview with Oregonian/Oregon Live reporter, James Crepea, Oregon coach Dan Lanning said that Austin has been participating in offseason workouts and will be allowed to play this fall.
“I’m comfortable with giving an opportunity to a young man that deserves an opportunity to play in a country where innocent until proven guilty should mean something,” Lanning said. “If we don’t do that, it would eliminate his ability to play in the future if he was found to be innocent, which all indications for us are there are some clear facts that really support his case and the story that he’s told.”
Lanning was also asked about any repercussions should Austin be found guilty at trial after being allowed to play. Lanning did not want to address the potential criticism should that be the case.
“I don’t like living in hypotheticals,” Lanning said. “So, when we get to those bridges or those points, then those are things we can cross down the road.”
While this news is a positive for Austin and the Ducks, questions remain about the contributions he can make to what is already a strong and deep defensive team, especially so in the secondary.
Austin, a four-star cornerback was originally committed to LSU, but was a signing day flip and a highlight in Oregon’s 2023 recruiting class. He was rated as the 116th overall player in the class and the No. 12 cornerback in the nation. However, Austin only played in three games as a true freshman and recorded three tackles. He also had injury issues and elected to consider 2023 as his redshirt season.
Unfortunately for Austin, the Ducks’ cornerback room is full. Transfers Jabbar Muhammad (Washington), Kam Alexander (UTSA) and Brandon Johnson (Duke) are penciled in as the starters, while players like Dontae Manning, Sione Laulea and Nikko Read are all competing for playing time in 2024. At this point, Austin is listed as fourth in a four deep rotation at nickel back, despite his experience at the cornerback position.
Given the logjam at corner, coach Lanning may elect to move Austin to nickel, giving the redshirt freshman the opportunity for more playing time.
With fall camp just a few days away, Austin will soon have the chance to prove to his coaches that he can be a regular contributor to the Ducks’ defense. As of now, however, he is not likely to see much playing time but that can change with a strong fall camp. It is up to this young man to take advantage of coach Lanning’s decision to allow him to play.