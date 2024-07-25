Oregon Ducks Coach Dan Lanning Reveals Big Ten Recruiting Advantages
Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning reveals the advantages of joining the Big Ten conference, including recruiting, competing in one of the most prestigious conferences and experiencing news venues and traditions.
"No. 1 (advantage) is having a clear vision of our future. Obviously this is a premiere league in college football and getting to be apart of that, to be apart of some of those storied traditions," said coach Lanning. "I'm really excited about going to some venues that we haven't experienced."
Coach Lanning's 2025 recruiting class is top-5 in the nation and the Ducks are hosting several 5-star prospects this Saturday in Eugene. The Ducks' 2025 recruting class is second-best in the Big Ten, trailing only the Ohio State Buckeyes. However, joining the Big Ten makes it even easier for coach Lanning to connect with recruits who are father away from Oregon, geographically.
"It also gives us an opportunity," Coach Lanning continued. "We've always been a team that has recruited nationally but it has certainly made our footprint stronger here in the Midwest. Where that is states in the area that we had not tapped into as much. It gives us the opportunity to recruit those kids."
"We've always recruited east coast to west coast but now to have the opportunity to have some of those games played in venues that are close to players that we are recruiting certainly helps," coach Lanning said.
Oregon's brand has never been stronger. The Ducks surprised their new conference with a giant inflatable Duck floating the Indianapolis River on Tuesday.
Coach Lanning took his opportunity to express what makes Oregon "mighty" and different from other teams in the Big Ten. He noted Oregon's uniforms, cutting edge facilities and of course... the inflatable Duck.
"I hope we get to take that big floating duck to all our away games. We're innovative," Coach Lanning said.
Among the five-star prospects in the 2025 and 2026 recruiting class making their way to Eugene this weekend is the nation's No. 1 safety Trey McNutt.
The Ducks are trending to land the five-star McNutt. The Texas A&M Aggies are making a late push for McNutt. Oregon is one of the hottest teams on the recruiting trail with a 2025 recruiting class that has skyrocketed to No. 5 in college football.
