Oregon Ducks Football's Daylen Austin’s Trial Set
On February 19 of next year, Oregon Ducks Football redshirt defensive back Daylen Austin will face a 12-man trial.
Austin is currently accused of Failure to Perform Duties of Driver, a Class B Felony. According to the Oregon Judicial Department online database, both the prosecuting team and Austin’s lawyers could not come to an agreement for a settlement yesterday, which leads this case to trial.
Austin’s trail will occur at 9:30 a.m. PST that morning.
In that hit-and-run incident, 46-year-old Frank William Seaman of Eugene was killed, which is why Austin's charge is a class B felony.
According to the Eugene Police Department, the fatal incident occurred at West 4th and Polk on Monday, April 15 around 9:10 p.m. PDT.
“This is a complex investigation and EPD is still gathering information to be submitted to the Lane County District Attorney’s Office for a final charging decision,” the Eugene Police Department Facebook post said regarding this initial incident.
“I know Daylen’s character and I think there are a lot of details that will continue to play out. Beyond that, I’m not going to speak on it any more than that,” said Oregon Football head coach Dan Lanning in April about the incident.
There is currently no word on how these legal troubles will affect Austin's status on the team.
Austin played three games and 33 snaps with the Ducks last season while utilizing a redshirt. He was a four-star high school recruit from Long Beach, California.