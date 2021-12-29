How to Watch No. 14 Oregon vs. No. 16 Oklahoma in Valero Alamo Bowl

Skip to main content
    December 29, 2021
    How to Watch No. 14 Oregon Ducks vs. No. 16 Oklahoma Sooners in Valero Alamo Bowl

    The Ducks and the Sooners meet for the first time since 2006. Here's how you can catch the action.
    No. 14 Oregon (10-3, 7-3 Pac-12) caps off the 2021 season with a date with No. 16 Oklahoma (10-2, 7-2 Big 12) in the Valero Alamo Bowl in San Antonio, Tex.

    Here are all the ways you can tune in on Wednesday.

    When: Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021 at approx. 6:15 p.m.

    Where: Alamodome (San Antonio, Texas)

    TV: ESPN

    Broadcast Crew: Jason Benetti (play-by-play), Andre Ware (analyst), Paul Carcaterra (sideline)

    Stream: FUBOTV

    Radio: Oregon Sports Network from Learfield IMG College, local radio: KUJZ-FM 95.3 (Eugene), KFXX-AM 1080 (Portland), Sirius: 133 | XM: 197

    Radio crew: Jerry Allen (Play-by-play), Mike Jorgensen (Analyst), Joey McMurry (Sideline reporter), Terry Jonz (Pre-game show)

    Live updates: Follow Max Torres and Dylan Reubenking on Twitter as well as our live updates story posted on Ducks Digest on gameday

    ROUNDTABLE: Predicting Oregon vs. Oklahoma in Alamo Bowl

