How to Watch No. 14 Oregon vs. No. 16 Oklahoma in Valero Alamo Bowl

The Ducks and the Sooners meet for the first time since 2006. Here's how you can catch the action.

No. 14 Oregon (10-3, 7-3 Pac-12) caps off the 2021 season with a date with No. 16 Oklahoma (10-2, 7-2 Big 12) in the Valero Alamo Bowl in San Antonio, Tex.

Here are all the ways you can tune in on Wednesday.

When: Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021 at approx. 6:15 p.m.

Where: Alamodome (San Antonio, Texas)

TV: ESPN

Broadcast Crew: Jason Benetti (play-by-play), Andre Ware (analyst), Paul Carcaterra (sideline)

Stream: FUBOTV

Radio: Oregon Sports Network from Learfield IMG College, local radio: KUJZ-FM 95.3 (Eugene), KFXX-AM 1080 (Portland), Sirius: 133 | XM: 197

Radio crew: Jerry Allen (Play-by-play), Mike Jorgensen (Analyst), Joey McMurry (Sideline reporter), Terry Jonz (Pre-game show)

Live updates: Follow Max Torres and Dylan Reubenking on Twitter as well as our live updates story posted on Ducks Digest on gameday

