How to Watch No. 14 Oregon Ducks vs. No. 16 Oklahoma Sooners in Valero Alamo Bowl
No. 14 Oregon (10-3, 7-3 Pac-12) caps off the 2021 season with a date with No. 16 Oklahoma (10-2, 7-2 Big 12) in the Valero Alamo Bowl in San Antonio, Tex.
Here are all the ways you can tune in on Wednesday.
When: Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021 at approx. 6:15 p.m.
Where: Alamodome (San Antonio, Texas)
TV: ESPN
Broadcast Crew: Jason Benetti (play-by-play), Andre Ware (analyst), Paul Carcaterra (sideline)
Stream: FUBOTV
Radio: Oregon Sports Network from Learfield IMG College, local radio: KUJZ-FM 95.3 (Eugene), KFXX-AM 1080 (Portland), Sirius: 133 | XM: 197
How to Watch No. 14 Oregon vs. No. 16 Oklahoma in Valero Alamo Bowl
Everything you need to tune into Wednesday's Alamo Bowl
Oregon Defensive Keys to the Game vs. Oklahoma in Alamo Bowl
Can the Ducks contain Caleb Williams and the high-powered Sooners offense?
Oregon Offensive Keys to the Game vs. Oklahoma in Alamo Bowl
The Ducks will need a lot of firepower to keep up with the fiery Oklahoma offense
Radio crew: Jerry Allen (Play-by-play), Mike Jorgensen (Analyst), Joey McMurry (Sideline reporter), Terry Jonz (Pre-game show)
Live updates: Follow Max Torres and Dylan Reubenking on Twitter as well as our live updates story posted on Ducks Digest on gameday
You may also like:
ROUNDTABLE: Predicting Oregon vs. Oklahoma in Alamo Bowl
Join the Community
Follow Dylan on Twitter: @drksportsnews
Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox