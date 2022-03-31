Think back to some of Oregon’s massive defensive miscues in huge spots in past seasons, whether it be Wisconsin’s kick return for a touchdown in the Rose Bowl or Utah’s punt return touchdown in the decisive loss in Salt Lake City last season. Add in all of the penalties and other mental lapses over the years and Oregon’s special teams have left a lot to be desired.

In 2022, new Head Coach Dan Lanning is here to change that, and is starting with a completely new program to start practice. Starting it off with special teams drills. Lanning and new Special Teams Coordinator Joe Lorig are showing that special teams will be a major priority in Eugene.

“The very first thing we do from flex period is go in to special teams and that's part of the emphasis for us.” Lanning said. “I think the place that we're different is how we do special teams. We break it down into more of an individual mode, and a lot of our drill work and we’re still getting several special teams periods within practices well beyond that period.”

Lorig comes from Penn State, where he was a highly regarded special teams coordinator in the Big Ten. He led the Nittany Lions special teams units to the fifth-best kick return defense in the nation last season.

“Joe [Lorig] has a great understanding of exactly what I want from a special teams standpoint.” Lanning said. “At the end of the day we want to own the ball. We want to make sure we have no penalties, and put ourselves in the best position to score. We're going to create explosive plays on special teams. We're going to try to be dynamic on special teams. There's a lot of different techniques we'll coach within each phase of that. But the key is you put an emphasis on it, right? You're not gonna be successful on it if you don't spend time on it.”

One of the interesting battles for Oregon in spring football will come in the return game.

Mycah Pittman’s transfer mid-season left a hole that was initially filled by wide receiver Seven McGee. But McGee thus far has not been among the returners getting work during the practice portions open to media.

This is an area where we may see one of Oregon’s freshman defensive backs take the reins, as they certainly have to-level speed to hold the position. Both Jahlil Florence, who arrived this week, and Jalil Tucker, who will enroll in the summer, are options for the Ducks moving forward.

Join the Community

Follow Nick on Twitter: @nickbat22

Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox

Join the discussion on our forums HERE