Injury Update Ahead of Oregon Ducks, Penn State Nittany Lions' Top-10 Showdown
Before one of the most anticipated games of the college football season between the No. 6 Oregon Ducks and No. 3 Penn State Nittany Lions kicks off, what will the availability reports look like for both teams?
Oregon Ducks Injury Updates
Noah Whittington
The biggest injury question for Oregon is the status of running back Noah Whittington, who missed the Ducks' last two games with an undisclosed injury. At his Monday press conference, Oregon coach Dan Lanning gave a rather positive update on both Whittington, and the running back is expected to play on Saturday.
Dillon Gresham, Dylan Williams
Wide receiver Dillon Gresham and linebacker Dylan Williams have both missed time with undisclosed injuries, but Lanning also had positive news regarding both Gresham and Williams when updating the media about Whittington's status:
“Yeah, I think, I think we'll be able to have those guys with us. We probably could have pushed it this past week (against Oregon State)," Lanning said.
Evan Stewart, Trey McNutt
Other notable injuries for the Ducks include ones suffered in the offseason to wide receiver Evan Stewart and freshman defensive back Trey McNutt. There is a chance for both McNutt and Stewart to return to the field for Oregon in 2025, but that return is unlikely going to be in time for Ducks' week 5 matchup with Penn State.
Penn State Injury Updates
The Nittany Lions are coming off of a bye week, and Penn State does not seem to have any significant injury update news heading into Saturday.
During the week, StateCollege.com's Joel Haas posted a practice clip of Penn State star edge rusher Dani Dennis-Sutton, and Haas claimed that Dennis-Sutton might not have been "full speed." However, some argued that the drill is not meant to be taken at full speed, especially on a slicker surface in the rain.
There has been no official word on Dennis-Sutton, meaning fans might have to wait until Penn State's official availability report is released.
In somewhat of a similar situation, of an injury to wide receiver Dakorien Moore swirled before Oregon's matchup with Oregon State, but the star freshman finished with three receptions for 63 yards and a touchdown in the Ducks' win over the Beavers.
Before Penn State's week 3 win over Villanova, the Nittany Lions had the following 18 players listed out.
Kaden Saunders, wide receiver
Lyrick Samuel, wide receiver
Bekkem Kritza, quarterback
Max Granville, defensive end
Josiah Brown, wide receiver
Mylachi Williams, defensive end
Amiel Davis, running back
Kari Jackson, linebacker
Logan Cunningham, wide receiver
M. Robinson, defensive end
Kaleb Artis, defensive tackle
Brady O'Hara, offensive lineman
Liam Horan, offensive lineman
Donte Natasi, cornerback
Peter Gonzalez, wide receiver
Andrew Olesh, tight end
De'Andre Cook, defensive tackle
Jordan Mayer, defensive end
While it's a rather long availability report, a majority of the names listed are younger players who are not expected to be major contributors to Penn State's season. Some Nittany Lions, like Saunders, Granville, and Brown, are dealing with long-term injuries.
Oregon's Week 4 Availability Report
QUESTIONABLE
Noah Whittington, running back
Dylan Williams, linebacker
Vander Ploog, tight end
OUT
Evan Stewart, wide receiver
Trey McNutt, defensive back
Justius Lowe, wide receiver
Dorian Brew, defensive back
Brayden Platt, linebacker
Bryce Boulton, offensive lineman
Dillon Gresham, wide receiver
Jack Ressler, wide receiver