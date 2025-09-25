What Oregon's Glow-In-Dark Uniform Combo Says About The National Brand
The Oregon Ducks, known for their statement-making Nike uniforms, are once again pushing the boundary of college football fare with black and white "Mummy Duck" kits for their marquee "white out" game against Penn State at Beaver Stadium.
Modeled by tight end Kenyon Sadiq in the photos, the "Mummy Duck" features the white "Generation O" "Warp Speed" white jersey and black "Fly Era" pants.
Where it gets wild - Oregon's arm, leg, and head wraps all mimic glow in the dark mummy bandages. The gloves feature the same glow and the dark pattern with a "Mummy Duck" logo on the inside of the hands, matching Oregon's similar looking cleats released on Sunday.
The storytelling with these cleats is what sets Oregon apart in the uniform department. Starting off white, Oregon's "Mummy Duck" undergarments glow green in the dark, allowing Penn State's "white out" theme to be taken over by Oregon's green scheme.
Oregon's "Mummy Duck" Cleats Rise from the Sand
Released on Sunday following Oregon's field debut of the "Shoe Duck" Phil Knight tribute uniforms, the "Mummy Duck" Nike Vaporposite cleats feature an all white base with a black Nike swoosh, light green glow-in-the-dark stripes mimicking bandages on the sides, a green heel and toe cleat tread addition, distressed fabric behind appliques, and a mummy version of The Duck on the cleats' tongue.
In the dark, the cleats glow a neon green looking like bandages.
What's With the "Give Cancer Hell" Shirts from Practice?
While speaking to the media after Tuesday's practice, Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq, safety Dillon Thieneman, and defensive back Jadon Canady all wore white shirts with the same message: "GIVE CANCER HELL."
This apparel based statement references a 60-second public service announcement set to air during Oregon's game Saturday. The segment is voiced by coach Dan Lanning and addresses philanthropists Phil Knight and Penny Knight's $2 billion contribution to the OHSU Knight Cancer Institute, the single largest donation to an academic health center in the country.
Penn State is Wearing Home Uniforms
Some college football fans may wonder: "why isn't Penn State wearing white?"
The answer lies in the NCAA rulebook.
According to Section 4, Article 5, Paragraph 3 of the NCAA Football Rule Book, the NCAA prohibits the home team from wearing "away" whites at home.
That same paragraph in the rule book also states, "The visiting team shall wear white jerseys; however, the home team may wear white jerseys if the teams have agreed in writing before the season." If a team violates the parameters stated in the rule book, they'll be given a penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct.
Oregon's 2025 Color Schedule:
Sept. 27 at Penn State - Wear Green
Oct. 11 vs. Indiana - Wear Yellow
Oct. 18 at Rutgers - Wear Green
Oct. 25 vs. Wisconsin - Wear Tie-Dye or Green
Nov. 8 at Iowa - Wear Green
Nov. 14 vs. Minnesota - Wear Green
Nov. 22 vs. USC - Wear Black
Nov. 29 at Washington - Wear Green
Interestingly enough, this is the first time in over ten years the Oregon Ducks have not had a white-themed game for fans, and the first time the Ducks host a game not based on their traditional colors (green, white, black, yellow) like the tie dye game since a 2019 "pink out" in honor of breast cancer survivors.
A Weekend of College Football Frenzies
ESPN College Gameday will make their 33rd show covering an Oregon Ducks football game by broadcasting from State College, Pennsylvania for Oregon vs Penn State. According to an article by Sports Illustrated before the 2025 season started, Ohio State holds the title for the most College Gameday appearances with 67 (before the season started).
Oregon kicks off against Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 27 at 4:30p.m. PT.