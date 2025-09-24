Oregon Ducks Fans Color To Wear vs. Penn State At White Out
The No. 6 Oregon Ducks travel to face the No. 3 Penn State Nittany Lions on Saturday, Sept. 27. What color do Oregon fans wear?
The Ducks color schedule encourages fans to wear green vs. Penn State at the iconic White Out in Beaver Stadium. Can the underdog Ducks upset Penn State on the road in front of a national audience in prime time and ESPN's College GameDay?
The Ducks enter one of the most hostile environments in college football at 4-0 and a bullseye on their back. Undefeated Penn State looks to avenge a loss to Oregon in the 2024 Big Ten Championship game. A win for the Ducks would improve Oregon to 11-0 all-time in Big Ten play and undoubtedly catapult them into National Championship contender conversations.
OREGON DUCKS UNIFORMS
The Oregon Ducks continue to dominate when it comes to uniforms. One week after donning a black uniform combo honoring Nike co-founder Phil Knight, the Ducks are breaking the internet again.
The Ducks made a bold announcement, leaning into the "White Out": Oregon will wear white glow-in-the-dark cleats on the field at Beaver Stadium. The "Mummy Duck" Nike Vaporposite cleats feature an all white base, light green glow-in-the-dark stripes mimicking bandages on the sides, distressed fabric behind appliques, and a mummy version of The Duck on the cleats' tongue.
Oregon Ducks Records To Watch, Fun Facts
- Oregon is one of just four FBS teams - along with Arizona, BYU and Nebraska - that hasn’t allowed a passing touchdown this season.
- Under coach Dan Lanning, the Ducks have won eight straight road games and are 14-2 away from home
- Oregon is riding a 22-game regular-season winning streak dating back to 2023, the nation’s longest current streak.
- Oregon has scored on all 20 of its red-zone trips this season, the most of any team with a perfect red-zone conversion rate.
- Oregon is averaging just 3.5 penalties per game through four contests, ranking eighth-lowest in the nation.
- In four games as Oregon’s starting quarterback, Dante Moore has completed 71-of-95 passes (74.7 percent) for 962 yards with 11 touchdowns.
ESPN's College GameDay
The iconic college football pregame show featuring Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee and Nick Saban will broadcast live from 9 a.m. to noon on Old Main Lawn. This will be the 26th time College GameDay has been hosted at a Penn State game.
Oregon Ducks Football Schedule: Fans Color To Wear
Oregon fans are encouraged to wear green inside of Beaver Stadium vs. Penn State. The Ducks’ fans will be in a crowd of white but look to continue their reputation as a passionate fan base.
Here is the complete color schedule for the remaining Ducks football games this season.
September 27 at Penn State - Wear Green
October 11 vs. Indiana - Wear Yellow
October 18 at Rutgers - Wear Green
October 25 vs. Wisconsin - TBD
November 8 at Iowa - Wear Green
November 14 vs. Minnesota - Wear Green
November 22 vs. USC - Wear Black
November 29 at Washington - Wear Green
HOW TO WATCH: Oregon (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) and Penn State (3-0, 0-0 Big Ten) kick off at 4:30 p.m. PT in Beaver Stadium. The TV broadcast for the game is NBC.
POLLS: Oregon is ranked No. 6 and Penn State is ranked No. 3 in the AP poll.
ODDS: The Ducks are an underdog for the first time this season at +3.5 points on FanDuel. The over/under is 52.5.
LOCATION: Beaver Stadium | University Park, Pa.
TV: NBC
RADIO: On radio, fans can listen on KUJZ-FM 95.3 (Eugene) | KFXX-AM 1080 (Portland) | Sirius: 133 | XM: 197
QUOTABLE
