Oregon Ducks Injury Report Shows Promise and Problems
The No. 5 Oregon Ducks could be staring at an excellent situation or a major problem heading into the College Football Playoff, when dissecting the latest official injury report.
Injuries have quickly become a defining storyline for coach Dan Lanning’s Ducks, particularly at wide receiver. Oregon receivers Evan Stewart, Dakorien Moore, and Gary Bryant Jr. are all listed as questionable on the official injury report, raising concerns/excitement about Oregon’s offensive firepower.
Oregon's Precarious Injuries At Receiver
The situation becomes even more precarious with receiver Justius Lowe leaving for the transfer portal and receiver Kyler Kasper also out with injury, potentially leaving the Ducks with only three healthy receivers for their matchup against James Madison on Saturday.
On the flip side, Oregon could suddenly have three of the most-exciting receivers in the Big Ten in Stewart, Moore, and Bryant Jr. back in action. The questionable tag leaves the door open for all three to return to play.
That thin depth chart could test Oregon’s offensive versatility and force Lanning and quarterback Dante Moore to rely on receivers Malik Benson, Jeremiah McClellan and Cooper Perry. Good news is, tight ends Kenyon Sadiq and Jamari Johnson have dominated already this season, giving Dante Moore more receiving threats.
The injury report will continue to be updated and released on Thursday evening, Friday evening and 90 minutes prior to Saturday night’s kickoff. Oregon has a handful of players that fans are anxious to know the status of. Moore and the Ducks offense has found a way to win despite these key injured players but a return for the most crucial time of the season would be paramount.
This article will be updated with the second official injury report.
First Official Injury Report For Oregon and JMU
Beyond the receivers news, it is notable that there is the addition of defensive backs Sione Laulea and Trey McNutt as questionable.
McNutt, a former 5-star recruit, has not played all season after suffering a broken leg in August during Oregon's fall camp. Before his injury, the Ohio-native was one of several Oregon's freshmen who could make an immediate impact.
Questionable: WR Dakorien Moore, WR Gary Bryant Jr., DB Sione Laulea, DB Trey McNutt, WR Evan Stewart
Out: OL Gernorris Wilson, RB Da’Jaun Riggs, WR Kyler Kasper, WR Justius Lowe, DB Solomon Davis
How the Ducks navigate this challenge could define their playoff hopes. If Stewart, Moore, and Bryant Jr. are sidelined, Oregon’s offense will be faced with the challenge of limited receiving threats.
Dan Lanning On Bringing Injured Players Back
Lanning addressed the challenges of reintegrating injured players into the lineup.
“It’s a balance, right? You don't sprint back in and throw somebody into the fire, and you build it as it goes,” Lanning said. “And we found strengths as guys have been out, and those are strengths that we wouldn't continue to lean on guys to do some things really, really well.”
“And I think one thing we do well on offense, obviously you're talking about some offensive injuries, is we've done a really good job personnel in teams, but now we have a variety of personnels that we can use when you start getting guys healthy, and it makes you multi-dimensional and gives you an opportunity to use guys with their strength,” he continued.
Injury Details and Timeline
The injury bug bit Oregon early, with top-returning receiver Evan Stewart going down over the summer with a knee injury. Stewart was expected to be Oregon’s No.1 option in the passing game this season. Unfortunately for Stewart, he never got a chance to prove that. He suffered a torn patellar tendon in the offseason which has kept him off the field this entire season.
Good news is Oregon true freshman Dakorien Moore stepped up right away to exceed his big 5-star recruit expectations. Then, Moore suffered a injury in practice in late October and has missed the Ducks last four games. In eight games this season as a true freshman, he has 28 receptions for 443 yards and four total touchdowns.
Oregon veteran receiver Gary Bryant Jr. has been sidelined since suffering an ankle injury in the Ducks’ road win over Iowa in early November. He has missed the past three games as he works toward a return.
Bryant, now in his sixth season of college football, is in his third year with Oregon after transferring from USC, where he played from 2020 to 2022. This season, he has recorded 25 receptions for 299 yards and four touchdowns, making him a key playmaker for the Ducks when healthy.
