Official Injury Updates Before Oregon Ducks vs. Indiana Hoosiers

Charlie Viehl

Sep 27, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Indiana Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti looks on during the fourth quarter against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium.
Sep 27, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Indiana Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti looks on during the fourth quarter against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium. / Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images
The No. 3 Oregon Ducks and No. 7 Indiana Hoosiers are set to square off inside Autzen Stadium on Saturday, so what are the latest injury updates for both teams? Oregon and Indiana had bye weeks before playing each other, giving both teams equal time to prepare as well as recover.

The Big Ten has released the official availability reports from Oregon and Indiana two hours before kickoff. Indiana coach Curt Cignetti revealed that defensive back D'Angelo Ponds is expected to play against Oregon, and Ponds is not listed on the Hoosiers' official availability report.

Oregon Ducks Availability

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning looks toward the scoreboard in the first half as the Oregon Ducks face the Penn State Nittany Lions on Sept. 27, 2025, at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Questionable

Daylen Austin, defensive back

Out

Evan Stewart, wide receiver
Trey McNutt, defensive back
Brayden Platt, linebacker
Dillon Gresham, wide receiver
Jack Ressler, wide receiver

Out for Season

Kyler Kasper, wide receiver
Bryce Boulton, offensive line

Indiana Hoosiers Availability

Questionable

Byron Baldwin Jr., defensive back

Out

Bryson Bonds, defensive back
Lee Beebe Jr., running back

What Dan Lanning Said About Oregon's Injuries

Oregon Ducks wide receiver Evan Stewart (7) poses during Rose Bowl media day at Sheraton Grand LA.e
Dec 30, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Evan Stewart (7) poses during Rose Bowl media day at Sheraton Grand LA. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Dan Lanning gave a brief update on the status of defensive back Trey McNutt as well as wide receiver Evan Stewart and Dillon Gresham.

“They'll all be down this week," Lanning said on Monday.

As for the Hoosiers, Cignetti had some positive news as he expects defensive back D'Angelo Ponds to play against Oregon after being sidelined for Indiana's win over Iowa.

Oregon Ducks Injury Updates

Jahlil Florence

Lanning was asked about the status of defensive back Jahlil Florence after the former starter did not travel with the team to Penn State.

“He's still practicing with us, working every single day," said Lanning.

Nov 18, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive back Jahlil Florence (6) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Daylen Austin

Oregon defensive back Daylen Austin exited the game against Penn State with an apparent injury, and he did not return in the win over the Nittany Lions. However, Lanning had a positive update on Austin during the bye week, and he is expected to contribute against Indiana.

Evan Stewart

The Ducks offense took a hit in the offseason with wide receiver Evan Stewart suffering a knee injury. Lanning confirmed that Stewart won't be returning against Indiana, but the door might still be open for Stewart to play for the Ducks in 2025.

Trey McNutt

Freshman defensive back Trey McNutt was expected to be one of the many true freshman contributors on this Oregon team before breaking his leg in fall camp. McNutt is expected to return during the season, but it will not be against Indiana per Lanning's update.

Indiana Hoosiers Injury Updates

D'Angelo Ponds

Indiana defensive back D'Angelo Ponds was listed as "Questionable" before the Hoosiers beat Iowa, but Cignetti is expecting Ponds to return to the field against Oregon:

“I expect Ponds to be fine and play. We found out late in the week he wouldn’t be available for the Iowa game, so Coach [Bryant] Haines took out the eraser and ink pen and game plan changed a little bit, played a little bit more zone than he was planning on playing going into the game, and I thought we did well," said Cignetti.

Indiana Hoosiers defensive back D'Angelo Ponds (5) warms up prior to the game against the Illinois Fighting Illini
Sep 20, 2025; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers defensive back D'Angelo Ponds (5) warms up prior to the game against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium. / Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Indiana's Week 5 Injury Report

OUT
- Bryce Baldwin Jr., defensive back
- Bryson Bonds, defensive back
- Lee Beebe Jr., running back

QUESTIONABLE
- D'Angelo Ponds, defensive back

Charlie Viehl
