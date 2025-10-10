Official Injury Updates Before Oregon Ducks vs. Indiana Hoosiers
The No. 3 Oregon Ducks and No. 7 Indiana Hoosiers are set to square off inside Autzen Stadium on Saturday, so what are the latest injury updates for both teams? Oregon and Indiana had bye weeks before playing each other, giving both teams equal time to prepare as well as recover.
The Big Ten has released the official availability reports from Oregon and Indiana two hours before kickoff. Indiana coach Curt Cignetti revealed that defensive back D'Angelo Ponds is expected to play against Oregon, and Ponds is not listed on the Hoosiers' official availability report.
Oregon Ducks Availability
Questionable
Daylen Austin, defensive back
Out
Evan Stewart, wide receiver
Trey McNutt, defensive back
Brayden Platt, linebacker
Dillon Gresham, wide receiver
Jack Ressler, wide receiver
Out for Season
Kyler Kasper, wide receiver
Bryce Boulton, offensive line
Indiana Hoosiers Availability
Questionable
Byron Baldwin Jr., defensive back
Out
Bryson Bonds, defensive back
Lee Beebe Jr., running back
What Dan Lanning Said About Oregon's Injuries
Dan Lanning gave a brief update on the status of defensive back Trey McNutt as well as wide receiver Evan Stewart and Dillon Gresham.
“They'll all be down this week," Lanning said on Monday.
As for the Hoosiers, Cignetti had some positive news as he expects defensive back D'Angelo Ponds to play against Oregon after being sidelined for Indiana's win over Iowa.
Oregon Ducks Injury Updates
Jahlil Florence
Lanning was asked about the status of defensive back Jahlil Florence after the former starter did not travel with the team to Penn State.
“He's still practicing with us, working every single day," said Lanning.
Daylen Austin
Oregon defensive back Daylen Austin exited the game against Penn State with an apparent injury, and he did not return in the win over the Nittany Lions. However, Lanning had a positive update on Austin during the bye week, and he is expected to contribute against Indiana.
Evan Stewart
The Ducks offense took a hit in the offseason with wide receiver Evan Stewart suffering a knee injury. Lanning confirmed that Stewart won't be returning against Indiana, but the door might still be open for Stewart to play for the Ducks in 2025.
Trey McNutt
Freshman defensive back Trey McNutt was expected to be one of the many true freshman contributors on this Oregon team before breaking his leg in fall camp. McNutt is expected to return during the season, but it will not be against Indiana per Lanning's update.
Indiana Hoosiers Injury Updates
D'Angelo Ponds
Indiana defensive back D'Angelo Ponds was listed as "Questionable" before the Hoosiers beat Iowa, but Cignetti is expecting Ponds to return to the field against Oregon:
“I expect Ponds to be fine and play. We found out late in the week he wouldn’t be available for the Iowa game, so Coach [Bryant] Haines took out the eraser and ink pen and game plan changed a little bit, played a little bit more zone than he was planning on playing going into the game, and I thought we did well," said Cignetti.
