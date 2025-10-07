Oregon Ducks Fans Color To Wear vs. Indiana In Autzen Stadium
The No. 3 Oregon Ducks host the No. 7 Indiana Hoosiers in Autzen Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 11. What color do Oregon fans wear?
The Ducks color schedule encourages fans to wear yellow vs. Indiana as coach Dan Lanning and quarterback Dante Moore look to lead the Ducks to another top-10 victory.
Autzen Stadium Emerging Among Loudest College Football Stadiums
Oregon fans have a chance to be a difference maker in Autzen Stadium with College Football Playoff and Big Ten Conference implications on the line. Oregon’s passionate fan base has helped Autzen Stadium earn a reputation as a punishing environment for visiting teams.
With a true home-field advantage, Oregon has won 18 consecutive home games, the longest active home winning streak in the nation.
Flashback to the last time the Ducks' hosted a top-10 team in Autzen Stadium... Oregon's fans roared in the loudest environment many (including Ohio State receiver Jeremiah Smith) have ever been apart of. The then-No. 3 Ducks beat the then. No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes, 32-31, in a game that was also the last appearance for “College GameDay” in Eugene.
Can Oregon fans bring it again as a new Big Ten foe comes to Autzen?
ESPN's College GameDay
ESPN's College GameDay will make its 13th all-time appearance in Eugene when Oregon returns from its bye week and hosts the Hoosiers (who are also fresh off a bye.) The iconic football show chose the Ducks over the Red River Rivalry (Oklahoma at Texas) - which speaks volumes to the importance of the Big Ten vs. the SEC in the current college football landscape.
The set for College GameDay will again be located on the Memorial Quad on the University of Oregon campus.
Ducks fans will have to keep an eye out for Kirk Herbstreit's dog Peter as the crew arrives into Eugene. Last year ahead of the Ohio State game, Oregon Ducks on SI reporter Bri Amaranthus spotted Rece Davis at Beppe and Gianni's restaurant.
Oregon holds a 20-13 record all-time in games featured on College GameDay, including a 9-3 mark at home. With their Sept. 27 victory over Penn State, the Ducks improved to 8–4 on the road when the show is in town.
Oregon Ducks Records To Watch, Fun Facts
- Oregon, Indiana and Texas Tech are the only FBS teams in the top 10 for both scoring offense and scoring defense.
- Oregon quarterback Dante Moore is fresh off a career-performance in Oregon's 30-24 win
in double-overtime at then-No. 3 Penn State. Moore threw for 248 yards and three touchdowns on a career-high 29 completions.
- Since 2023, Lanning is tied with Ohio State's Ryan Day for the most wins among active FBS head coaches with 30 while leading with a 90.9 winning percentage.
- The Ducks have won 23 consecutive regular-season games dating back to 2023, the longest active streak in the country.
- Oregon ranks third nationally in passing defense (123.4 yards per game) and has allowed just two passing touchdowns in five games.
- The Ducks are still perfect all-time in Big Ten play at 11-0.
- Six true freshmen have played in each of the first five games: receiver Dakorien Moore,
linebacker Nasir Wyatt, defensive backs Brandon Finney Jr. and Na’eem Offord, running backs Jordon Davison and Dierre Hill Jr.
Oregon Ducks Football Schedule: Fans Color To Wear
Oregon fans are encouraged to wear yellow inside of Autzen Stadium vs. Indiana. Here is the complete color schedule for the remaining Ducks football games this season.
October 11 vs. Indiana - Wear Yellow
October 18 at Rutgers - Wear Green
October 25 vs. Wisconsin - TBD
November 8 at Iowa - Wear Green
November 14 vs. Minnesota - Wear Green
November 22 vs. USC - Wear Black
November 29 at Washington - Wear Green
HOW TO WATCH: Oregon (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) and Indiana (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) kick off at 12:30 p.m. PT in Autzen Stadium on Oct. 11. The TV broadcast for the game is the CBS.
POLLS: Oregon is ranked No. 3 in the AP poll and Indiana is ranked No. 7.
ODDS: The Ducks are 7.5-poin favorites over the Hoosiers on FanDuel. The over/under is 55.5 points.
LOCATION: Autzen Stadium | Eugene, Oregon
TV: CBS
RADIO: On radio, fans can listen on KUJZ-FM 95.3 (Eugene) | KFXX-AM 1080 (Portland) | Sirius: 133 | XM: 197
QUOTABLE Indiana coach Curt Cignetti, who started his coaching career more than 40 years ago, raved about Lanning in his fourth season as Oregon's head coach.
"Big, fast, athletic, physical, depth. Coach Lanning has done a tremendous job recruiting, development, attention. Probably one of the most impressive young coaching phenoms to come around in a while I would say, having been in this game for a little bit. They’re a great football team. Looking forward to the challenge. Confidence in our team," said Cignetti.
