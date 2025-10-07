Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks Fans Color To Wear vs. Indiana In Autzen Stadium

The No. 3 Oregon Ducks host the No. 7 Indiana Hoosiers in Autzen Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 11. What color do Oregon fans wear? The Ducks color schedule encourages fans to wear yellow vs. Indiana as coach Dan Lanning and quarterback Dante Moore look to lead the Ducks to another top-10 victory.

Bri Amaranthus

Oct 26, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks cheerleaders perform during a time out in the second half in a game against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images





Sep 17, 2022; Eugene, Oregon, USA; An Oregon Ducks cheerleader leads a cheer during a time out during the second half against the Brigham Young Cougars at Autzen Stadium. Oregon won the game 41-20. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Autzen Stadium Emerging Among Loudest College Football Stadiums

Oregon fans have a chance to be a difference maker in Autzen Stadium with College Football Playoff and Big Ten Conference implications on the line. Oregon’s passionate fan base has helped Autzen Stadium earn a reputation as a punishing environment for visiting teams.

With a true home-field advantage, Oregon has won 18 consecutive home games, the longest active home winning streak in the nation.

Flashback to the last time the Ducks' hosted a top-10 team in Autzen Stadium... Oregon's fans roared in the loudest environment many (including Ohio State receiver Jeremiah Smith) have ever been apart of. The then-No. 3 Ducks beat the then. No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes, 32-31, in a game that was also the last appearance for “College GameDay” in Eugene.

Can Oregon fans bring it again as a new Big Ten foe comes to Autzen?


Oregon Ducks schedule football Indiana hoosiers autzen stadium color wear fans dan lanning cheerleader uniforms espn college gameday / GoDucks.com

ESPN's College GameDay

ESPN's College GameDay will make its 13th all-time appearance in Eugene when Oregon returns from its bye week and hosts the Hoosiers (who are also fresh off a bye.) The iconic football show chose the Ducks over the Red River Rivalry (Oklahoma at Texas) - which speaks volumes to the importance of the Big Ten vs. the SEC in the current college football landscape.

 The set for College GameDay will again be located on the Memorial Quad on the University of Oregon campus. 

Ducks fans will have to keep an eye out for Kirk Herbstreit's dog Peter as the crew arrives into Eugene. Last year ahead of the Ohio State game, Oregon Ducks on SI reporter Bri Amaranthus spotted Rece Davis at Beppe and Gianni's restaurant.

Oregon holds a 20-13 record all-time in games featured on College GameDay, including a 9-3 mark at home. With their Sept. 27 victory over Penn State, the Ducks improved to 8–4 on the road when the show is in town.


Sabrina Ionescu takes the stage as a guest picker on ESPN s College GameDay in Eugene ahead of the Ducks top-10 matchup against the UCLA Bruins Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. News College Gameday / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Oregon Ducks Records To Watch, Fun Facts

  • Oregon, Indiana and Texas Tech are the only FBS teams in the top 10 for both scoring offense and scoring defense.
  • Oregon quarterback Dante Moore is fresh off a career-performance in Oregon's 30-24 win
    in double-overtime at then-No. 3 Penn State. Moore threw for 248 yards and three touchdowns on a career-high 29 completions.
  • Since 2023, Lanning is tied with Ohio State's Ryan Day for the most wins among active FBS head coaches with 30 while leading with a 90.9 winning percentage.
  • The Ducks have won 23 consecutive regular-season games dating back to 2023, the longest active streak in the country.
  • Oregon ranks third nationally in passing defense (123.4 yards per game) and has allowed just two passing touchdowns in five games.
  • The Ducks are still perfect all-time in Big Ten play at 11-0.
  • Six true freshmen have played in each of the first five games: receiver Dakorien Moore,

    • linebacker Nasir Wyatt, defensive backs Brandon Finney Jr. and Na’eem Offord, running backs Jordon Davison and Dierre Hill Jr.


Sep 6, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; The Oregon cheer team dances during the arrival of the Oregon Ducks before a game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Oregon Ducks Football Schedule: Fans Color To Wear

Oregon fans are encouraged to wear yellow inside of Autzen Stadium vs. Indiana. Here is the complete color schedule for the remaining Ducks football games this season. 

October 11 vs. Indiana - Wear Yellow

October 18 at Rutgers - Wear Green

October 25 vs. Wisconsin - TBD

November 8 at Iowa - Wear Green

November 14 vs. Minnesota - Wear Green

November 22 vs. USC - Wear Black 

November 29 at Washington - Wear Green


Oregon wide receiver Dakorien Moore celebrates the Ducks’ win as the Oregon Ducks host the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sept. 6, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

HOW TO WATCH: Oregon (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) and Indiana (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) kick off at 12:30 p.m. PT in Autzen Stadium on Oct. 11. The TV broadcast for the game is the CBS.

POLLS: Oregon is ranked No. 3 in the AP poll and Indiana is ranked No. 7.

ODDS: The Ducks are 7.5-poin favorites over the Hoosiers on FanDuel. The over/under is 55.5 points.


Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, right, talks with Oregon wide receiver Dakorien Moore during warmups as the Oregon Ducks host the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sept. 6, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

LOCATION: Autzen Stadium | Eugene, Oregon

TV: CBS

RADIO: On radio, fans can listen on KUJZ-FM 95.3 (Eugene) | KFXX-AM 1080 (Portland) | Sirius: 133 | XM: 197

QUOTABLE Indiana coach Curt Cignetti, who started his coaching career more than 40 years ago, raved about Lanning in his fourth season as Oregon's head coach.

"Big, fast, athletic, physical, depth. Coach Lanning has done a tremendous job recruiting, development, attention. Probably one of the most impressive young coaching phenoms to come around in a while I would say, having been in this game for a little bit. They’re a great football team. Looking forward to the challenge. Confidence in our team," said Cignetti.

  • Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. 
  • If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Bri Amaranthus is an Emmy-winning sports reporter with over 12 years of experience in television, radio, podcasting, and digital sports journalism. She has been with Sports Illustrated for four years, providing breaking news, exclusive interviews, and analysis on the NFL, college sports, and the NBA. Prior to joining SI, Bri hosted NBC Sports Northwest's prime-time television show, where she also served as the Oregon beat reporter and created content covering both the NBA and college sports. Throughout her career, Bri has achieved significant milestones, including covering major events like the NBA Finals, NFL playoffs, College Football Playoff, NCAA Basketball Tournament, NFL Draft, and the NFL Combine. She earned a D1 scholarship to play softball at the University of San Diego and won two state softball titles in high school in Oregon. In addition to her Emmy win for NBC's All-Star Coach special, she has received multiple Emmy nominations, highlighting her dedication and talent in sports journalism.

