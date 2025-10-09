Grading Oregon Ducks' Uniform Reveal For Indiana Game - Did Nike Nail It?
The No. 3 Oregon Ducks face down their second ranked opponent this season and eighth top-ten matchup at Autzen Stadium against the No. 7 Indiana Hoosiers, and the Ducks return to Rich Brooks Field in style with a brand new combination based off 2024's Generation O uniform collection.
Modeled by redshirt senior defensive back Dillon Thieneman, this green, silver, and black combination borrows from the "Fly Era" and "Gang Green" designs from the 2024 "Generation O" collection, created by Nike and designed by Van Horne Designs in partnership with the Oregon uniform committee (made up of current football athletes and Equipment Administrator Kenny Farr).
Thieneman likely received the honor of uniform model after catching the game winning interception against Penn State in double overtime two weekends ago.
Uniform Details
Just like the 2024 original combination, the black "Fly Era" uniform features the diamond steel plated shoulders combined with Oregon's winged shoulders, harkening to several eras of Oregon uniforms of the past. The helmet tied in with this combination is a glossy metallic green with a silver set of wings, matching the shoulder details.
The cleats are a black shoe that looks almost dipped in silver to cover the toe.
Grading Oregon's New Uniform
Compared to Oregon's other uniforms, this "Fly Era" and "Gang Green" combination is a beautiful tribute to Oregon's past and present for uniform design. The bright green pops against the deep blacks of the jersey and the silver accents stand out against the two solid colors. Match that with a helmet that feels like an ode to the late 2010's Herbert era, and you've got a solid B+ uniform.
A Look Back in History
The last time Oregon played Indiana at Autzen Stadium, the Ducks wore a dark green uniform with bright yellow numbers and shoulder accents. The plates on the top of the shoulders had a diamond pattern, a pre-date to the diamond pattern steel accents later employed by Nike.
Oregon's helmet for that game was a glossy green with a black face mask and yellow "O" on the side of the head.
Oregon lost to the Hoosiers 30-24, even with the Ducks making a fourth quarter comeback with a touchdown and extra point attempt.
Tie Dye Kicks
Recently, the Ducks continued to tease their upcoming tie dye themed game against the Wisconsin Badgers with The Grateful Dead x University of Oregon x Nike Air Max 90 "Grateful Ducks" shoes, which will be available on Friday, Oct 24, just a day before the themed game.
Highlights of the new shoe include a sewn on Grateful Dead skull logo on the back of the shoe with Oregon colors and "Grateful Dead 1990" inscribed in the plastic. Both shoes have different logos like a skull and duck skull. The Nike swoosh has a wavy "trippy" design with green shag-carpet-like fabric in the center. Dancing bears with Duck heads dangle from the shoe on a keychain.
Oregon's 2025 Color Schedule:
Oct. 11 vs. Indiana - Wear Yellow
Oct. 18 at Rutgers - Wear Green
Oct. 25 vs. Wisconsin - Wear Tie-Dye or Green
Nov. 8 at Iowa - Wear Green
Nov. 14 vs. Minnesota - Wear Green
Nov. 22 vs. USC - Wear Black
Nov. 29 at Washington - Wear Green
Interestingly enough, this is the first time in over ten years the Oregon Ducks have not had a white-themed game, and the first time the Ducks host a game not based on their traditional colors (green, white, black, yellow) like the tie dye game since 2019' "pink out" in honor of breast cancer survivors.
The Nike Bond Runs Deep
Since the sportswear company's founder, Phil Knight, graduated from the University of Oregon in 1959, Nike has been tied to the Ducks. Nike frequently experiments with new technology on Oregon athletes, and their relationship with the Ducks is thoroughly detailed in a mini-documentary posted to the GoDucks Youtube.
In fact, the Oregon Ducks paid tribute to Knight and his legacy with the school and Nike through their "Shoe Duck" uniform for their in-state rivalry game against the Oregon State Beavers. Senior middle linebacker Bryce Boettcher modeled the uniform and unveiled the outfit to Knight at Hayward Field in June before the season started.
The Ducks take on the Hoosiers at Autzen Stadium at 12:30p.m. PST.