Dakorien Moore’s Composure Turns Heads in First Oregon Interview
The No. 3 Oregon Ducks' 5-0 start has featured plenty of bright spots, but none shine brighter than true freshman Dakorien Moore. The former five-star recruit has lived up to the hype and in his first media appearance, he reflected on what the moment means to him.
It's unique that Oregon coach Dan Lanning would allow the media to speak to a true freshman. But then again, Moore is unique.
Oregon fans are going to love the maturity Moore showed when asked if he still pinches himself that he gets to play for Oregon.
Dakorien Moore Pinches Himself To Play For Ducks
Has Moore had a moment to appreciate his opportunity to play for Oregon?
"Yes, sir, I do. Every single day, you know, I try to remind myself, that I'm playing for Oregon," Moore said. "You know, this is not about me. This is about the team. This is about the people who've got me here. This is about the support, the fans, the people that has always go around here."
"It's bigger than me. And Coach Lanning never fails to make sure that we know that - make sure that outside of these walls - that we're putting on for not just us, but for the people who grew up around this place."
In more than a decade of covering football, I’ve rarely seen an 18-year-old display the kind of poise and sense of purpose that Dakorien Moore does... a maturity well beyond his years.
Moore Addresses Indiana and College GameDay
The Ducks were off last week and started school classes. Now, Oregon has another looming top-10 matchup against No. 8 Indiana in Autzen Stadium on Oct. 11. ESPN's College Gameday will be on campus and the buzz around the game is palpable. Moore can't wait to experience Autzen Stadium vs. a ranked opponent.
"I heard it's college game day coming here. Also knowing the fans that we have here are electric. Just being in that stadium against teams that weren't as well-known... I've heard how loud it gets. So I'm looking forward to seeing how loud we could get for this game. I'm mostly looking forward to just going out there and executing, putting on for the fans, having fun with my brothers and coming out with the win," Moore said.
Moore is leading the youth movement for the Ducks. Moore is the Ducks' No 1 receiver, stepping up for the top-returner Evan Stewart, who remains out with a possible season-ending injury.
Moore leads the Ducks with 296 receiving yards, 19 catches and two touchdowns. The Texas-native has added 42 rushing yards on three carries and one rushing touchdown. A highlight of the season so far, Moore's run blocking has turned heads.
Probably the most notable part about his performances - Dakorien Moore has shown improvement each game, with his best game vs. Oregon's toughest opponent so far, Penn State. Against Penn State, Moore set career highs with seven receptions for 89 yards to lead team in both categories.
"He's gotten better and better. And he's growing a voice. He feels very comfortable speaking in front of the team. Same with what he sees. And I think his play is speaking for itself," Lanning said about Moore.
There are six true freshmen have appeared in every game so far this season - Moore, running back Jordon Davison, defensive back Brandon Finney Jr., defensive back Na’eem Offord, running back Dierre Hill Jr. and outside linebacker Nasir Wyatt.