What 4-Star Receiver Recruit Jalen Lott Said About Oregon Ducks, LSU Tigers, USC Trojans
Four-star wide receiver Jalen Lott is scheduled to reveal his commitment on July 8, and he has been recently predicted to commit to the Oregon Ducks when he does announce his decision. Lott is considering the LSU Tigers and USC Trojans in addition to Oregon, but it appears as though Ducks coach Dan Lanning is in prime position to land the elite receiver prospect.
On Thursday, July 3, Rivals' Sam Spiegelman made his prediction for Lott to commit to Oregon. Earlier in the week, Spiegelman interviewed Lott and him about each of his finalists.
“Coach Lanning and Coach Ross (Douglas) are great guys. Playing under them, I can really separate myself. At Oregon, football is the main thing. I can walk around and make a name for myself. I have all the resources to a higher degree, especially if I’m playing well," Lott told Spiegelman about the Ducks.
Oregon has shown an ability to develop NFL talent under Lanning, and the Ducks have had two wide receivers, Troy Franklin and Tez Johnson, recently drafted into the league. However, Lott's other finalists have a rich history of sending receivers to the NFL.
Both the LSU Tigers and USC Trojans have been pushing for Lott, and the talented receiver spoke about how each respective program would prepare him for the next level.
“I feel good about LSU — I really like Coach Hankton a lot and they’re known for putting people in the league. I know going there, being there and being in that system, it compares to no other school. It’s their culture. They’re definitely been pushing hard. I get calls every day. What draws me toward them more than any other school — they’re putting guys in the league every year — and more than one guy," said Lott.
Lott also mentioned USC coach Lincoln Riley and his offensive scheme that gets the ball to its wide receivers. Like LSU, the Trojans also have a rich history of wide receivers excelling in the NFL with Detroit Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown and Atlanta Falcons' Drake London, to name a couple. Will it be enough for Lott to commit to USC over Oregon?
Lanning and the Ducks certainly have found some momentum on the recruiting trail, receiving two commitments on July 3. First, five-star offensive lineman Immanuel Iheanacho committed to the Ducks on ESPN's The Pat McAfee Show, and Iheanacho was followed by four-star safety prospect Devin Jackson.
Oregon currently has one wide receiver committed, four-star recruit Messiah Hampton, and they recently added four-star quarterback Bryson Beaver to their recruiting class.
Will Lott be the next prospect to commit to Oregon? Five-star receiver Calvin Russell is set to commit on July 5 as he decides between the Ducks as well as Michigan, Miami, and Florida State.