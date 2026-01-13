Oregon Tight End Jamari Johnson Reveals NFL Draft Decision

The Oregon Ducks are reloading for the 2026 season, and tight end Jamari Johnson is the latest underclassmen to forgo the NFL Draft and return to school.

Johnson is now slated to return to the Ducks offense as one of the more experienced targets. Oregon's starting tight end Kenyon Sadiq has not yet revealed his NFL decision, but the return of Johnson could signal that Sadiq is moving on from the program.

Oregon tight end Jamari Johnson speaks during a media availability on Aug. 5, 2025, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With the deadline to declare for the draft on Wednesday, Jan. 14, the Ducks are set to return center Iapani "Poncho" Laloulu as well as defensive linemen Matayo Uiagalelei, Bear Alexander, A'Mauri Washington, and Teitum Tuioti.

Other Ducks like Sadiq, quarterback Dante Moore, and safety Dillon Thieneman have not yet announced their plans as of Wednesday, Dec. 13.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore walks the field after the Ducks’ loss as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Meanwhile, Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks have been active in the transfer portal, landing former Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola, former Minnesota safety Koi Perich, and former Penn State tight end Andrew Olesh.

Jamari Johnson Player Profile

Johnson burst onto the scene in 2025 as the Ducks dealth with injuries to tight end Kenyon Sadiq as well as wide receivers Dakorien Moore, Gary Bryant Jr., and Evan Stewart. As a result, Johnson saw his production increase over the season, leading many to believe that he might declare for the NFL Draft.

He transferred to Oregon by way of Louisville, signing with the Cardinals' class of 2023 as a four-star tight end recruit out of high school. The Ducks were involved in Johnson's recruitment, but Louisville was successful in its concerted effort to land some of the top recruits from the state of California. In addition to Johnson, other California recruits like four-star defensive back Aaron Williams, four-star quarterback Pierce Clarkson, and three-star athlete Jahlil McClain all signed with Louisville in 2023.

In his first season at Oregon, Johnson played in all 15 games, catching 32 passes for 510 yards and three touchdowns. Johnson hauled in a touchdown pass from Moore in the Peach Bowl against the Indiana Hoosiers, although the Ducks' season ended with the blowout loss in the College Football Playoff Semifinal.

Oregon tight end Jamari Johnson celebrates a touchdown as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jamari Johnson On Adjusting To Oregon

During the Ducks' 2025 season, Johnson spoke about the differences between the offenses at Oregon and Louisville.

"It's a lot, I'm not going to lie. It's nothing too crazy, 'cause we did do a lot of stuff at Louisville. Here it's just more versatile. The playbook is more open, so I'd say I'm getting along pretty good, but obviously still got more things to learn and put together," Johnson said in November.

Although former Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein is now the head coach at Kentucky, Johnson's continuity within the Ducks program could pay dividends for the 2026 season.

