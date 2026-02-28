What Kenyon Sadiq's NFL Combine Shows About Oregon Ducks Development

EUGENE – Tight end Kenyon Sadiq’s jaw-dropping performance at the NFL Combine grabbed everyone’s attention. Sadiq’s performance becomes even more impressive when comparing it to what he did before his Oregon Ducks career.

Oregon’s Development On Full Display

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; New Orleans Saints scout Josh Hill (left) talks with Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq (TE23) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Sadiq ran a 4.39-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine and posted a 43.5-inch vertical. Those are massive improvements from what he recorded in high school. Sadiq was still 6-3 but was 20 pounds lighter in high school and ran a 4.69-second 40-yard dash and completed a 33.2-inch vertical.

The tight end’s 10-yard splits in high school were 1.67 seconds, in comparison to 1.54 seconds at the NFL Combine. He also had a high school broad jump of over 10 feet, but his broad jump at the NFL Combine was over 11.

Those are notable improvements in just a three-year span. Sadiq was considered the No. 152 recruit and the No. 8 tight end coming out of high school in 2023 by ESPN. He’s now considered a first-round lock and likely the top tight end selected in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Sadiq’s athletic measurements aren’t the only thing he improved since beginning his collegiate career. Sadiq’s total receptions, yards and touchdowns all grew every year since joining the Ducks. He finished his junior season in 2025 with eight touchdowns.

Tight End Kenyon Sadiq’s Draft Stock Rises

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq (TE23) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Sadiq’s draft stock was already in a good place before he participated in drills on Friday. His draft stock is arguably even higher now. His vertical was second among tight ends, while his 40-yard dash time is comparable to the NFL’s top running backs.

The Oregon star seemingly said the right things during his interviews at the NFL Combine. He opened up about what he’ll bring to whatever team drafts him.

“I guess it comes down to I’m willing to do whatever my team wants me to do. Production is one thing, but being a great teammate is one, and I think I’ve done that,” Sadiq said. “So, one is playing to my capabilities mentally, but also the attributes I can bring to a team. Not just snap count, but on special teams as well. So, all these attributes, if you look at snap count, are missing, but I do bring a lot of value to the team.”

The Ducks Continue to Produce Top Tight End Prospects

Nov 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams tight end Terrance Ferguson (18) runs after a catch during the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Oregon is set to produce one of the first tight end draft picks for the second year in a row. Former Ducks tight end Terrance Ferguson was selected in the second round with the No. 46 pick by the Los Angeles Rams in 2025.

Sadiq is projected to go mid-to-late first round in the 2026 NFL Draft. In 2027, Oregon could see another tight end go in the first two rounds. Tight end Jamari Johnson returns to Oregon after his first season with the program. Johnson was below Sadiq in the depth chart but still finished with 510 yards and three touchdowns on 32 receptions.

Johnson is arguably the better pass catcher of the program’s recent tight ends. With a big 2026 season, he can jump up draft boards and potentially be a first or second-round selection.