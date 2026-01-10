Fernando Mendoza's Classy Move After Beating The Ducks Is Turning Heads

The No. 5 Oregon Ducks fell 56-22 to the No. 1 Indiana Hoosiers in the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Peach Bowl, as their dreams of winning their first national championship in school history came up two games short.

The Hoosiers dominated the Ducks from start to finish, as Indiana defensive back D’Angelo Ponds' pick-six off Oregon quarterback Dante Moore on the first play of the game helped ignite what was a phenomenal performance in all three phases by Indiana. Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza also had another incredible performance and shared a special moment of sportsmanship after the clock hit zero.

Indiana Hoosiers defensive back D'Angelo Ponds (5) intercepts a pass intended for Oregon Ducks wide receiver Malik Benson (4) and runs it back for a touchdown Friday, Jan. 9, 2026, during the Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Moment Of Sportsmanship After Peach Bowl Between Mendoza and Lanning

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) reacts after the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

One of the many things that college football fans love about Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza is his class for his opponent and the love he has for his Hoosiers teammates. Immediately following the final snap of the Peach Bowl, Mendoza went straight to Oregon coach Dan Lanning to show his respect for the Ducks and the incredible season they had.

Fernando Mendoza 🤝 Dan Lanning



The @IndianaFootball QB went right to Oregon's coach after taking a knee to end the @CFAPeachBowl. pic.twitter.com/BpmqYCFDL7 — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) January 10, 2026

The moment was an incredible display of sportsmanship between Indiana and Oregon after the game, as both teams, led by coaches Dan Lanning (Oregon) and Curt Cignetti (Indiana), are known for leading their programs with class and humility. The Hoosiers now advance on to represent the Big Ten in the national championship game against the No. 10 Miami Hurricanes on Jan. 19.

The respect between the two programs was apparent as Oregon's football equipment manager Kenny Farr was spotted giving Ponds the ball from his interception and touchdown after the game.

Indiana's Dominance vs. Oregon In Peach Bowl

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) and Indiana Hoosiers defensive back D'Angelo Ponds (5) hold their trophies after the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

With the loss to the Hoosiers, Oregon’s season comes to a close with a 13-2 overall record. Both of their losses this season came at the hands of Indiana as the Ducks also lost to the Hoosiers 30-20 at Autzen Stadium on Oct. 11.

The Peach Bowl matchup, however, was nothing like the competitive game that both teams played on Oct. 11 in Eugene, as Indiana ran away with the game in the second quarter. In addition to the interception return to kick off the game, Indiana’s defense forced two turnovers, which both allowed the Hoosiers to capitalize on with touchdowns, as the Hoosiers poured it on in the second quarter to take a 35-7 lead into halftime.

Indiana quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza put together another phenomenal CFP performance for the Hoosiers, throwing for 177 yards and five touchdowns on 17-of-20 passing. Indiana wide receiver Elijah Saratt collected seven receptions for 75 yards and two touchdowns. Indiana running back Kaelon Black also had a phenomenal performance, recording 12 carries for 63 yards and two touchdowns.

What's Next For Oregon Ducks After Peach Bowl Loss?

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore walks the field after the Ducks’ loss as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In what could’ve been the final game of his Oregon career, Ducks quarterback Dante Moore threw for 285 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. If the Peach Bowl loss was indeed Moore’s final game with Oregon, it was not the way many Ducks fans had hoped to see him go out, as they now anxiously await his NFL Draft decision.

Entering the offseason, Oregon has a lot of question marks, especially with the loss of their two top coordinators, Will Stein and Tosh Lupoi, to head coaching positions. With their absence, Lanning will have to fill two new roles on offense and defense, in addition to adding talent from the transfer portal to help the Ducks continue to compete for a Big Ten title and national championship next season.

