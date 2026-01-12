Another Oregon Ducks Quarterback Enters Transfer Portal

The Oregon Ducks are officially in offseason mode after getting blown out in the College Football Playoff Semifinals by the Indiana Hoosiers in a 56-22 loss at the Peach Bowl.

Now, the Ducks will begin putting together the roster for next season, though this also comes with more losses to the transfer portal.

Oregon Ducks Quarterback Luke Moga Enters Transfer Portal

Oregon quarterback Luke Moga finds room to run as the Oregon Ducks host the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sept. 6, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Per reports from On3's Hayes Fawcett, Oregon quarterback Luka Moga is entering the transfer portal after spending two seasons in Eugene. He now joins Austin Novosad as the second Ducks quarterback to hit the portal.

A product of Phoenix, Arizona, Moga was a three-star prospect in the 2024 recruiting class. He received offers from programs like Arizona, TCU, Northwestern, Michigan State, Utah, Cincinnati, UCF, Miami, Syracuse, Oregon State, UNLV, Kansas, NC State, Arizona State, BYU and many more but chose the Ducks.

Moga didn't appear in a game as a true freshman in 2024 and elected to use his redshirt. However, he got playing time in three games this season, coming in late during wins over Montana State, Oklahoma State and Northwestern.

He finished the 2025 season going 3 of 5 passing for 58 yards along with adding three carries for 49 yards on the ground.

Oregon Ducks Continue to Lose Players to Transfer Portal

Oregon quarterback Luke Moga carries the ball as the Oregon Ducks host the Montana State Bobcats on Aug. 30, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Like most teams around the country this time of year, the Ducks have been hit hard with portal departures.

These changes began during the season, even before Oregon secured its spot in the College Football Playoff. While most players left the team right away to begin a search for their new home, others stayed with Oregon during the CFP.

Some of the most notable Ducks to enter the portal this offseason include runnings back Makhi Hughes, Jayden Limar and Jay Harris, wide receivers Justius Lowe and Kyle Kaspar, tight end Vander Ploog, edge rusher Blake Purchase, cornerbacks Jahlil Florence, Daylen Austin and Dakoda Fields among others.

However, expect the Ducks to load up with more talent this offseason. Oregon's deep CFP run means that Dan Lanning and the coaching staff got a bit behind on portal duties, but the work can now begin in full swing.

Oregon Could Experience Major Changes at Quarterback

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore looks to pass against the Indiana Hoosiers during the first half of the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

While the loss of Moga isn't too significant, the Ducks are still waiting to see what Dante Moore will do, as he weighs a decision to return to school or enter the 2026 NFL Draft.

The Ducks have already started showing interest in other transfer quarterbacks like Nebraska's Dylan Raiola, who is currently visiting Oregon. In two seasons at Nebraska, he went 456 of 660 passing for 4,819 yards, 31 touchdowns and 17 interceptions. He started the first nine games in 2025 before suffering a season-ending injury.

Even if Moore stays, reports from CBS Sports have indicated that Raiola could utilize a redshirt year with the Ducks as he recovers from injury.