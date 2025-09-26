James Franklin Criticizes Early Kickoffs Before 'Special' White Out Against Oregon
With the No. 6 Oregon Ducks facing No. 3 Penn State on the road, the Nittany Lions have pulled out all of the stops to create the best home field advantage, mainly organizing their iconic White Out.
In 2024 the Nittany Lions organized the White Out when they hosted Washington. Penn State also hosted No. 4 Ohio State in 2024, but the top-five matchup was part of FOX's "Big Noon Kickoff," and the school opted not to have the White Out with an early kickoff. The Buckeyes beat Penn State 20-13 in 2024.
On Saturday, the Oregon and Penn State game is in prime time, kicking off at 4:30 p.m. PT (7:30 p.m. local) on NBC. Penn State coach James Franklin spoke with media earlier in the week and made his thoughts clear on the difference between early and late kickoffs during the White Out.
Prime Time At Night Is a Difference Maker
"Obviously there's a lot of factors that go into it, FOX tried to argue that a 12 o'clock White Out was the same as a seven o'clock White Out," Franklin said. "I think people would disagree with that."
A primetime TV slot can bring all of the hype for top-10 matchup, but it can make it tough for schools trying to create an intimidating environment aside from sound created from a crowd.
"But when you're able to get a night game, against an opponent like we do, with the black sky, the white crowd, and the contrast of the dark uniforms," Franklin said. "It's just turned into a special event."
Ducks Will Play Into White Out Theme
The Ducks will bring their own White Out to Beaver Stadium with their white "Generation O" jerseys and glow in the dark "Mummy Duck" accessories and cleats.
Oregon playing into Penn State's theme could be another motivation tactic by coach Dan Lanning and his staff-- as It will be the team's most intense and credible opponent on their regular season schedule.
In 2024 the Ducks' played into a different tradition in the Big Ten by joining in on the "Jump Around" hype song the Wisconsin Badgers do transitioning from the third to fourth quarter. Oregon practiced all week using the tradition to turn up their intensity at such pivotal moment in the game, and it worked.
It's no surprise that the Ducks' will do their best to even the playing field stacked against them when it comes to the environment--but what will bring Oregon a win is high level execution and poise, not matching the theme of their opponent.
The Ducks' have competed and execute a high level through the first four weeks of the season leading it's quarterback Dante Moore into Heisman Trophy conversations, and strengthen their resume for a College Football Playoff spot.
All of that will be on the line when the Ducks' enter 'Happy Valley' on Sept. 27. with their "Mummy Duck" attire, and it's mind focused upsetting not only a Big Ten foe, but also a top-ranked national opponent.