What Elite Running Back Recruit Jaxsen Stokes Said About Oregon Ducks Visit
The Oregon Ducks haven't had any problems recruiting the running back position since the arrival of Ra'Shaad Samples as the new running backs coach last year. During the 2025 recruiting cycle, the Ducks signed two four-star running backs. On top of that, Oregon reeled in Tulane transfer Makhi Hughes from the transfer portal.
In the 2026 cycle, the Ducks landed the commitment of the No. 3 running back in the class, four-star Tradarian Ball. Now, Samples and the Oregon coaching staff have their sights set on one of the top running backs in the 2027 recruiting cycle, Sierra Canyon's (CA) Jaxsen Stokes.
Stokes spoke with 247Sports about his latest visit to Oregon this past weekend.
"The highlights of my trip were really the type of people that Oregon has and the staff that they have built," Stokes said. "Everyone was very welcoming and made me feel comfortable."
The California native highlighted his connection to a running back already on the roster.
"Also what made the trip special was spending time with freshman running back Jordon Davison at dinner and just talking to him about his process and why he chose Oregon along with short time talking to head coach Dan Lanning was special," Stokes told 247Sports.
Stokes said that the the trip out to Eugene was the best one he's made so far in his recruitment.
"This definitely was the best trip I have been on so far in the recruiting process and it showed. They felt that Oregon has everything I need to be successful and thrive. Also the time I spent with coach Samples, they felt comfortable about his presence and what he said as a coach and man," Stokes said.
Oregon is battling it out with Oklahoma, Notre Dame, and Penn State for the California native's services. With a ways to go until the 2027 class is able to officially sign with a school, the Ducks will have to stay consistent in recruiting Stokes.
It's easy to see why recruits want to get coached by Samples. In his first season with the Ducks, he proved his worth by helping Jordan James to a career year this past season. James ran for career-highs in yards and touchdowns. He rumbled for 1,267 yards and 15 touchdowns in his lone season as the lead back for the Ducks.
James has declared for the 2025 NFL Draft and will seek to make it consecutive years where the Ducks have had a running back selected after Bucky Irving was taken in the fourth round by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last year.
Samples will have a ton of talent to work with in his second year with the program after the offseason addtition of Hughes, who was ran for 1,401 yards and 15 touchdowns in 2024, and the return of Noah Whittington for his final season of eligibility. As a true freshman, expect to potentially see four-star enrollee Jordon Davison tout the rock a few times as well.