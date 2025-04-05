Marcus Mariota Meets Oregon Ducks' Elite Running Back Recruit Tradarian Ball In Eugene
Oregon Ducks legendary quarterback Marcus Mariota met Texas four-star running back recruit Tradarian Ball in Eugene. The elite recruit Ball is committed to Oregon in the class of 2026 and shut down his recruitment, meaning he will not visit other schools.
Oregon's spring football practices are a perfect opportunity for coach Dan Lanning to host former players and future players, as excitement for the 2025-25 college football season is brimming. The reigning Big Ten Conference champion Ducks look to again contend in the College Football Playoff.
Ball posted a photo with Mariota below.
Former Oregon players' success in the NFL has undoubtedly helped Lanning's recruiting efforts. How cool for a future Duck like Ball to meet Mariota?
Mariota is currently with the Washington Commanders and has made an undeniable impact Eugene as the first Duck (and first Hawaii-born athlete) to win the Heisman Trophy.
Mariota and Ball share a few similarities, as both athletes decided to stick where the "grass is green" instead of flipping to a new team.
Despite interest from other NFL teams, Mariota signed a one-year deal worth $8 million with Washington, to continue his important role as backup to NFL Offensive Rookie Of The Year winner, quarterback Jayden Daniels.
After signing his contract, Mariota addressed why he chose to return to Washington instead of moving on to a different team.
"The grass isn't always greener and being around this league for a long time, you understand that when you have a good thing and you have a great culture and you have a great room, that's not everywhere," Mariota said. "At the end of the day, something was going to have to really knock my socks off to leave this place, and I'm very happy and very blessed to be back and I'm excited to make another run with this team."
For Ball, he will join the Ducks team after his senior season. Ball picked Oregon despite receiving offers from other major programs like Texas, Georgia, Penn State, Ole Miss, Michigan, Tennessee, Florida State and many more.
"Officially OVER #SCODUCKS," Ball wrote on Twitter/X.
Ball is the No. 6 player in the state and the No. 3 overall running back in the 2026 class, per 247Sports' rankings. He joins 2026 five-star tight end Kendre Harrison as another Duck that's shut down their recruiting process. Oregon's 2026 recruiting class ranks as the No. 2 in the country, only behind the USC Trojans.
The 5-foot-10, 180-pound playmaker Ball is one of the most explosive prospects in the nation. As a sophomore, Ball averaged 7 yards per carry while racking up 1,285 yards and 12 touchdowns while adding 24 catches for 400 yards and six more scores through the air.
Mariota's presence in Eugene comes shortly after a visit from Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix and Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert. Both of the former Oregon quarterbacks attended Oregon's Pro Day and cheered on their brothers in front of the NFL scouts.
Former Oregon tight end Patrick Herbert (Justin's brother) and receiver Tez Johnson (Nix's brother) are both in the NFL Draft process with dreams of playing football on Sunday's.