Oregon Ducks' Top Receiver in 2025? Evan Stewart, Malik Benson, Dakorien Moore
EUGENE – After a historic 2024 season, the Oregon Ducks football program is set on extending its dominance into the 2025 season. Oregon’s roster looks significantly different from last season with several key starters declaring for the NFL Draft. Although the team may not boast as much experience as last season, Oregon’s roster is flooded with raw talent and untapped potential.
One of the position groups experiencing turnover is Oregon’s receiver room. With the absence of two dominant receivers, the position battle for wide receiver one will undoubtedly be one of the most intriguing.
Last season, Oregon's receiving corps was headlined by Tez Johnson, but he declared for the NFL Draft along with starting receiver Traeshon Holden.
With the departure of two key receivers, the question arises: Who will emerge as Oregon’s wide receiver one, and which player will become Dante Moore’s most reliable target in 2025?
Though Oregon’s receiver room is packed with potential, the competition for wide receiver one will likely come down to Evan Stewart, Florida State transfer Malik Benson, and possibly even true freshman Dakorien Moore. However, with rising talents like Justius Lowe, Jeremiah McClellan, and several others, the position battle is far from decided.
Evan Stewart
Junior wide receiver Evan Stewart is back with the Ducks for another year. Rather than declare for the 2025 NFL Draft, Stewart elected to return to Oregon for another season.
The decision delivers a huge boost to a Ducks receiving corps facing turnover at the position. In just his first season with the program, Stewart became Oregon’s second-leading receiver in 2024 and a key weapon in an offense that ranked 13th in the nation in passing yards. The only player ahead of him was Johnson.
Stewart finished the season with 48 catches for 613 yards and a team-high-tying five touchdowns.
With Johnson, Holden, and tight end Terrance Ferguson heading to the draft, Stewart is Oregon's only returning pass catcher who surpassed 30 receptions in 2024.
Stewart’s dominance last season, along with his already established trust with the coaching staff and knowledge of the offense, puts him in a good position to claim the No. 1 wide receiver spot. However, this spot is not guaranteed.
Malik Benson
With the departures of several starters throughout Oregon’s roster, Coach Dan Lanning and his staff went to work in the transfer portal, bringing some of the nation’s top talent to Eugene. The Ducks landed ten commits out of the portal to fill gaps throughout various positions. The wide receiver room was not an exception.
Florida State transfer Malik Benson joins the Ducks for the 2025 season after a solid season with the Seminoles.
In 2024, Benson saw action in all 12 games at Florida State. The 6-foot-1 receiver finished the season with 25 receptions for 311 yards and a touchdown.
The former No. 1 overall junior college recruit out of Hutchinson Community College in Kansas played one season at Alabama and one with the Seminoles before entering the portal and committing to Oregon.
Since Malik Benson’s arrival at Oregon, he and presumed starting quarterback Dante Moore have quickly developed a strong connection. Last month, Moore shared a video of the two working out together in Mexico. Thne duo also worked out together over spring break in houston along woth stewart.
The trust between quarterback and receiver is often one of the most important factors in offensive success, and Benson’s ability to sync up with Moore could make a a big impact on the field.
Both Stewart and Benson are two athletes with a lot of experience across multiple programs and have experience playing in a variety of schemes. You can’t count out Oregon’s younger players, who have the chance to step into an increased role in 2025.
Justius Lowe
Receiver Justius Lowe also returns to Oregon for his junior season. Although last season Lowe played limited snaps, he maximized each opportunity while simultaneously earning trust from his teammates and coaches alike.
Lowe’s biggest opportunity came last season during the Ducks’ regular season matchup with the Ohio State Buckeyes. Lowe played a crucial role in Oregon’s offense after Holden was ejected in the first half.
Lowe caught a pass for nine yards in a critical part of the game, as well as blocked defenders for his teammates, contributing to the Ducks' offensive success. From there, Lowe saw more of the field in each game.
Last season, Johnson praised Lowe, even calling him “one of the best receivers we’ve got in that room.”
"He's one of those guys who keeps us pushing as a receiver room. He's a young guy, but he feels like an older guy now in that room," Johnson said last season. "His consistency and his route running. He's got really good hands. He can take the top off a defense so fast you won't even see it; he'll just blow right by you."
Like Stewart and Benson, Lowe will also be in the mix for a starting receiver spot.
Dakorien Moore
Anticipation continues to grow around Oregon’s wide receiver room with the arrival of true freshman Dakorien Moore.
When Moore committed to Oregon last July, he became one of the highest-ranked recruits in program history. The five-star prospect was the No. 1 wide receiver in the 2025 class and enters college with high expectations surrounding his future.
Moore has already drawn comparison to last season’s freshman standout receivers Ryan Williams and Jeremiah Smith. Age is no longer a barrier for early success at the Power Four level—especially at Oregon, where Lanning continuously preaches, “If you’re good enough, you’re old enough.”
Moore certainly has the physical tools, competitive drive, and the opportunity at Oregon to become the next breakout freshman.
“I’m going to have the opportunity to play—that was regardless of whatever school I chose,” Moore said on the Pivot Podcast. “Just me having the talent that I have, the work ethic that I have. Coming in to be able to work hard and just like put my name out there, you know, just go in and make plays like I’ve been doing.”
Young Talent & Depth
Oregon’s depth at wide receiver doesn’t end with Dakorien Moore. The Ducks have a handful of talented, yet unproven players ready to make their mark. Redshirt freshman Jeremiah McClain, redshirt sophomore Jurrion Dickey, redshirt freshman Dillon Gresham, and redshirt junior Kyler Kasper are all talented receivers with the potential to break out and contribute in the coming season.
Redshirt senior Gary Bryant Jr. also returns for the 2025 season after dealing with injuries in 2024.