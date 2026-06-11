Oregon Ducks Receive Surprising Betting Odds for Season Opener vs. Boise State

The last time the Oregon Ducks and Boise State Broncos faced off at Autzen Stadium in 2024, it did not disappoint. In what was a battle between Heisman Trophy finalists that season, Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel and Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty, the Ducks beat the Broncos in a 37-34 thriller.

In the win, Gabriel threw for 243 yards and two touchdowns on 18-of-21 passing as the Ducks beat the Broncos on a last-second field goal. For Boise State, Jeanty rushed for 192 yards and three touchdowns on 25 carries.

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) looks to pass against the Indiana Hoosiers during the first half of the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Now fast forward to 2026, and the two teams will face off to open the college football season at Autzen Stadium. However, this time again, as a national championship contender, the Ducks are a double-digit favorite over the Broncos.

Betting Odds For Oregon's Season Opener vs. Boise State

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning looks on during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

According to early betting odds by FanDuel Sportsbook, the Ducks are 24.5-point favorites to beat the Broncos. As expected, Boise State took a step back in their first season with former star running back Ashton Jeanty finishing with a 9-5 overall record and went 6-2 in the Mountain West play.

The Broncos eventually capped off their season with a 38-10 loss to the Washington Huskies in the Bucked Up LA Bowl. The Broncos results last season are one of the key reasons the Ducks are major favorites to open the 2026 season with a dominating win over Boise State.

Oregon's Previous Matchups vs. Boise State

Dec 16, 2017; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Boise State Broncos cornerback Avery Williams (26) makes a spin move during a punt return against the Oregon Ducks in the 2017 Las Vegas Bowl at Sam Boyd Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

The Sept. 5 meeting between the Ducks and the Broncos at Autzen Stadium will be the fifth meeting between the two programs, as Boise State surprisingly leads the series 3-1, making the thrilling 2024 win even more special.

Despite being overwhelming favorites over the Broncos to open the 2026 season, Boise State is a team that Oregon should not take lightly, regardless of how they finished last year. In recent years, the Broncos have proven to be a tough matchup for any top college football program, and their matchups against the Ducks have shown this.

Will Oregon Cover Point Spread?

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan (11) runs after making a catch as James Madison Dukes defensive back DJ Barksdale (32) defends during the first quarter at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

As for how the season opener against Boise State will turn out this time around, Autzen Stadium will be energetic to open a year in which Oregon's destiny is to win a national championship. Expect the Broncos to put up their best effort for the Ducks to start the 2026 season with a statement and potentially cover the spread against Boise State.

The matchup between Oregon and Boise State to open the 2026 season at Autzen Stadium is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. PT with the game broadcast on CBS. After facing Boise State, the Ducks will match up against quarterback Drew Mestemaker and the Oklahoma State Cowboys, in what should be an tough road test for Lanning's Oregon group.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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