NFL Free Agent Safety Jevon Holland Signs $45 Million Deal With New York Giants
NFL free agent safety and former Oregon Ducks star Jevon Holland has signed a three-year, $45 million deal with the New York Giants, sources have confirmed to Oregon Ducks on SI writer Kyron Samuels. The contract is worth $30.3 million guaranteed within the first two seasons and was negotiated by David Mulugheta and Kyle McCarthy of Athletes First. Holland, 25 years old, is set to earn $15 million annually, and have the opportunity to return to the negotiating table in two years' time.
Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter initially broke the news of Holland's signing. The Giants, who are desperately looking for playmakers in the back end after losing All-Pro safety Xavier McKinney to the Green Bay Packers, finally get their guy. Holland immediately becomes one of the most experienced players on the Giants defense. With NFC East becoming more competitive by the day, this is a signal that the Giants are trying to put their best forward and progress.
Holland had played in 60 career games with 57 starts, 296 tackles (216 solo), five sacks, five interceptions, 25 passes defensed, five forced fumbles, and four fumble recoveries with an interception returned for a touchdown. He also has 16 punt returns for 110 yards, a 6.9 yard average, and has started in one career postseason game. Holland is a two-time team captain (2022-23).
Also as a professional, Holland has been named to the 2023 PFWA All-AFC team, and the 2021 PFWA All-Rookie Team. Surprisingly, Holland has yet to be named to a Pro Bowl team despite having some of the best numbers at his position and being on competitive teams that have twice made the playoffs in his four-year career. Holland will look to make that next step and earn those honors at his new home in New York.
Holland, a former Oregon Ducks great, started his college career with a bang. Holland’s true freshman season, he totaled 44 total tackles, 11 pass breakups, and a team-high five interceptions. He followed that fantastic debut by having 66 total tackles, eight pass breakups, a team-high four interceptions, an interception return for a touchdown, and a 15.3 yards per return average on 16 returns.
Holland earned First Team All-Pac-12 honors after his sophomore season with the Oregon Ducks. After opting to sit out for the COVID season, Holland was selected No. 36 overall in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Miami Dolphins. After his fourth season with the Miami Dolphins, Holland established himself as one of the most productive and dependable safeties in the NFL. New York is in win-now mode, and Holland's signing brings them one step closer to becoming a serious team again.