Intriguing Defensive Ranking Shows Oregon's Recruiting Success

The Oregon Ducks hold one of the most dominant defenses in college football. Opposing offenses have struggled to pass the ball against Oregon thanks to the Ducks’ standout defensive backs.

Not only do the Ducks have a talented group of defensive backs who play at a high level, but they are also among the most difficult cornerbacks to pass against in the Big Ten, according to TruMedia and Pro Football Focus.

Big Ten Cornerbacks With Lowest Catch Rate Allowed

Brandon Finney Jr., Oregon: 37.5 percent Elliot Washington II, Penn State: 40.0 percent TJ Hall, Iowa: 41.7 percent Davison Igbinosun, Ohio State: 42.9 percent Andrew Marshall, Nebraska: 44.2 percent Jamare Glasker, Maryland: 48.0 percent Ify Obidegwu, Oregon: 48.1 percent Jadon Canady, Oregon: 48.6 percent Roderick Pleasant, UCLA: 50.0 percent Jaheum Clarke, Illinois: 50.9 percent

The ranking is among players with a minimum of 120 snaps in coverage within the conference. One of the most notable aspects of the players with the lowest catch rate allowed is that Oregon is the only program with multiple players who fall into this category.

With three Ducks cornerbacks represented in the lowest catch rate, it is no wonder that Oregon’s defense has been challenging to score against. The talented defensive backs helped Oregon win 11 regular-season games and secure a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Brandon Finney Jr.’s Breakout Season

Cornerback Brandon Finney Jr. is in his true freshman season, and he has immediately made an impact on the Oregon Ducks’ defense. The young cornerback stepped in as a starter right away and has been a consistent playmaker.

Finney Jr. totals 34 tackles, one sack, seven passes defended, two forced fumbles, and one interception. Ranking No. 1 with the lowest catch rate allowed shows his talent, and this is just the beginning of his career with the Ducks.

Ify Obidegwu Shows True Development

Cornerback Ify Obidegwu is in his second year with the Ducks, after being redshirted in 2024. He did not appear in any games last season, spending the year developing, which has paid off. Obidegwu has made 10 starts this season, appearing in all 13 games.

Obidegwu has racked up 21 total tackles, six passes defended, and one interception. He ranks No. 7 in the Big Ten in lowest catch rate at 48.1 percent, which shows how talented Oregon’s depth at the position is.

As he has had a big season with the Ducks, Obidegwu has a chance to step up even more in 2026 to maintain Oregon’s defensive success.

Jadon Canady Proves To Be A Big Pickup For Oregon

Defensive back Jadon Canady transferred to the Oregon Ducks for his senior season. Before Oregon, he spent two seasons with the Ole Miss Rebels and two years with the Tulane Green Wave.

Canady is ranked No. 8 in the conference for lowest catch rate at 48.6 percent, proving to be a valuable addition to the Ducks. He has started in 11 games this season, racking up 33 total tackles, six passes defended, and two interceptions.

He is proving to be a valuable pickup for the Ducks through the portal and will play a significant part as Oregon continues its playoff push.

