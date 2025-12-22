Joey McGuire Compares Oregon to Texas Tech Amid Increased NIL Spending

Texas Tech Red Raiders coach Joey McGuire spoke to the media ahead of the Orange Bowl against the Oregon Ducks, and McGuire was quite complimentary of Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks program. Much has been made about Texas Tech's increased spending in the name, image, and likeness (NIL) era of college football, and similarities between the Red Raiders and the Ducks have come up ahead of their College Football Playoff matchup.

Powered in part by Nike co-founder and philanthropist Phil Knight, Oregon's rise in the college football world has been a unique one. On the other hand, Texas Tech's NIL collective is led by billionaire booster Cody Campbell, whose investment into the Red Raiders program has helped the team climb up the ranks.

What Joey McGuire Said About Oregon and Texas Tech

McGuire was asked to compare Oregon's rise to Texas Tech's, and the Red Raiders coach gave a thoughtful answer:

"First, they've done a good job of hiring coaches, and Dan (Lanning) was a slam dunk. Second, you know, they made it cool to be an Oregon Duck," McGuire said. "I mean, they've got every uniform known to man, and players love that. So I think we're really fortunate with Adidas, our partnership with Adidas and Patrick Mahomes, that we're doing the same thing. We've got some some great looks."

Dec 6, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders head coach Joey McGuire celebrates with the Big 12 Championship trophy after the game against the BYU Cougars at AT&T Stadium. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

"And then, they have a great booster in Phil Knight that really said, 'Hey, we're going to go win at the highest level, and there's no excuses whenever it comes to finance.' You know, you turn around, and I think that we've shown that we're doing that, and I think we're really comparable," McGuire continued.

"We've got guys that have really stepped up and done a great job. I kind of call them the big five whenever you talk about Cody and John and Mike, Dusty, and Gary. I mean, those guys have, along with everybody else in Red Raider Nation, but those guys really led the charge. And so whenever you're talking, we're kind of comparable on and off the field in this team. They've just done it for a little bit longer and that's what we're trying to do," McGuire continued.

Nike co-founder Phil Knight | Nike

Oregon Ducks' Sustained Success

As mentioned by McGuire, Oregon has been on the cutting edge of college football uniforms as well as facilities, thanks in part to the program's relationship with Knight and Nike. In the NIL era, fans often mistake how often Nike is involved in recruiting other than the brand power that Oregon has. Still, Ducks quarterback Dante Moore and wide receiver Dakorien Moore have NIL deals with Nike.

Under the leadership of Oregon coach Dan Lanning, Oregon has had success on the recruiting trail and in the transfer portal, bringing in top prospects like Moore and Moore. Other contributors on the Ducks' current roster came through the portal, including safety Dillon Thieneman, defensive lineman Bear Alexander, and offensive linemen Alex Harkey, Emmanuel Pregnon, and Isaiah World.

Oregon coach Dan Lanning, left, and James Madison coach Bob Chesney meet at midfield before the CFP game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene Dec. 20, 2025. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While financial stability and resources are paramount in the current era of college football, Lanning has also created a culture at Oregon that is seemingly built to last. After the Ducks' dominant win over James Madison in the first round of the CFP, Lanning and his team were quick to acknowledge that they can play better.

Oregon and Texas Tech will kickoff from Miami, Florida, in the Orange Bowl at 9 a.m. PT on New Year's Day.