Oregon 5-Star Quarterback Target Will Mencl Is Trending Up After New Honor
The Oregon Ducks are targeting 5-star quarterback Will Mencl on the recruiting trail. The dual-threat quarterback is trending in the right direction after winning quarterback MVP at Under Armour Next Camp in Phoenix on Sunday.
Mencl's dominant performance at the recruiting camp has continued impressive positive momentum for the Chandler High School (Arizona) standout. Mencl was a three-star recruit when he led Chandlers to the Arizona State Championship Game in 2025 and has risen to a newly ranked 5-star recruit by Rivals.
Oregon and coach Dan Lanning are pursuing other options at quarterback in the 2027 recruiting class, but the 6-foot-3, 200 pound Mencl would be a huge get for the Ducks. The Ducks have yet to secure a five-star commitment from the 2027 recruiting class and adding an elite quarterback helps in capturing the attention of other top talents across the nation.
Oregon's Standing In 5-Star Will Mencl's Recruitment
The Ducks officially offered Mencl in November of 2025 when he took an unofficial visit to Eugene. The Auburn Tigers, Miami Hurricanes and Penn State Nittany Lions are expected to get an unoffical visit this spring and are considered the top threats to land Mencl.
Per Rivals, Mencl has a strong relationship with former Duck and current assistant quarterbacks coach Koa Ka'ai and Oregon is in a good position to land the quarterback. The Ducks have a 98.9 percent chance of landing Mencl's commitment, per Rivals predictions.
Mencl ranks as the No. 4 player in the country, along with being ranked as the No. 1 quarterback and the No. 1 player in Arizona, according to Rivals.
As a junior, he delivered an impressive 2025 season, completing 70.3 percent of his passes for 3,815 yards and 33 touchdowns with only five interceptions, while adding 741 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns as Chandler High School went 10-3 and reached the Arizona Open Division championship game.
Oregon's 2027 recruiting class is ranked No. 10 in the nation by Rivals. A commitment from a five-star like Mencl would quickly boost the team’s recruiting ranking. The Ducks currently have five commitments in the 2027 recruiting class and no quarterbacks.
Oregon's class is made up of four-star edge rusher Cameron Pritchett, four-star offensive lineman Drew Fielder, four star running back CaDarius McMiller, three-star offensive tackle Avery Michael and three-star linebacker Sam Ngata.
Oregon The Quarterback Factory
The Ducks are becoming synonymous with excellent quarterback play... and helping them get to the NFL. As of the 2025 NFL season, Oregon has four former quarterbacks on NFL rosters: Justin Herbert, (Los Angeles Chargers), Bo Nix (Denver Broncos), Marcus Mariota (Washington Commanders), and Dillon Gabriel (Cleveland Browns).
Oregon’s strong NFL Draft pipeline continues to attract recruits who want to develop in Eugene and eventually compete at the highest level.
Current Oregon quarterback Dante Moore elected to forgo the 2026 NFL Draft despite being a projected first round pick, for a chance to better develop on compete in the College Football Playoff in 2026.
Should Mencl choose the Ducks, in 2027 he would likely join a quarterbacks room with Dylan Raiola, who recently transferred to the Ducks from the Nebraska Cornhuskers. If Raiola were to start for the Ducks in 2027, Mencl could develop for a season before potentially taking over. The Ducks also have quarterback Brock Thomas, who backed up Moore last season, and Akili Smith Jr., who fans are excited to see more from, on the roster.
