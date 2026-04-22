Kenyon Sadiq Gives Rare Insight Into NFL Draft Process
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Former Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq quickly emerged as one of the most intriguing and versatile prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft. The ‘Touchdown King’ set the fastest 40-yard dash by a tight end in NFL Combine history while leading all tight ends with eight receiving touchdowns in 2025.
Sadiq left his mark at Oregon, setting the single-season record for receptions by a tight end with 51 in 2025. His production and 6-5, 245-pound frame jump off the page, but his mindset may stand out even more.
In an exclusive interview with Oregon Ducks on SI reporter Bri Amaranthus, Sadiq dives into his NFL team visits, draft emotions, his plan for the big night and a fun off-field detail.
Kenyon Sadiq's NFL Visits
Sadiq confirmed to Amaranthus that he has visited the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, with additional visits scheduled to the Cleveland Browns and Minnesota Vikings.
During his visit with the Chiefs, the Big Ten Tight End Of The Year Sadiq found got to meet one of the greatest tight ends to ever play in the NFL, Travis Kelce.
Kelce had just finished signing his Chiefs contract extension when the two crossed paths. Most NFL players were out of the building at that time, but the Kansas City coaches wanted to introduce Sadiq and Kelce, since he happened to be there.
“It was awesome,” Sadiq told Amaranthus. “Just kind of a moment of realization… like, this is the NFL.”
“He’s a super down-to-earth person,” Sadiq said. “He’s not going to try to ego you by any means… I think that's pretty rare, especially being the celebrity or caliber that he's at. It was really cool."
“I'm inspired to be like those guys like Travis Kelce and George Kittle. Those guys do a phenomenal job. So I want to get to that point and try and push it further as well," Sadiq said.
Sadiq also detailed his visit to Philadelphia.
“It's just super cool in the first place to get up there - see the facility, see the coaches - another great team and coaching staff. So getting to meet them, just kind of sit down, talk ball with them, kind of see how I think, see how they think as well. It's really cool," Sadiq said.
As far as any strange questions he's been asked by NFL teams, Sadiq didn't point to a weird one but did detail that he gets asked about his hometown of Idaho Falls quite a bit.
“A lot of them have questions about Idaho. What it's like growing up in Idaho, what exactly do you do out there and stuff like that," Sadiq said.
Emotions And Plan For NFL Draft
Sadiq won't be at the NFL Draft in Pittsburgh and plans to be with his family and friends at an Air BNB in Idaho. He said he will reach out and invite Lanning and Oregon offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer to join them.
“'lt'll be so special. Something that you literally work your whole life for. I've been playing football since before I can even remember. So, getting to this point is just pretty surreal,“ Sadiq said. "Maybe we will play some games, make it fun. I didn't really want to be in a stressful environment by any means.
The first person he thought about when he realized the NFL was real for him?
“Definitely my grandma. Yeah, just like her being just like one of the biggest supporters in my life and one of the biggest influences for sure," Sadiq said.
Kenyon Sadiq Fun Fact
Sadiq looks like a custom-built video game tight end. Off the field, he relaxes by playing them himself.
“I would just say that I'm, like, a big gamer, video game-wise, off the field. That's what I do in my free time. And I'm really good at them. Like, really good at them. Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege and another one called Arc Raiders," Sadiq said.
Sadiq's Oregon teammates nicknamed him 'Sadiq the Freak,' but maybe that also is a nod to his video game skills.
Oregon fans can't wait to see if Sadiq becomes the next great Duck star in the NFL.
The production is undeniable, the athleticism jumps off the page and the mindset only adds to it. As the NFL Draft unfolds, Sadiq is making it clear he is more than just a stat line.
Oregon has produced seven first-round picks in the last six years, with Josh Conerly (2025) and Derrick Harmon (2025) following Bo Nix (2024), Christian Gonzalez (2023), Kayvon Thibodeaux (2022), Penei Sewell (2021) and Justin Herbert (2020)... Will Sadiq be next?
The first round of the 2026 NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 23 at 5 p.m. PT.
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Bri Amaranthus is an Emmy-winning sports reporter with over 12 years of experience in television, radio, podcasting, and digital sports journalism. She has been with Sports Illustrated for four years, providing breaking news, exclusive interviews, and analysis on the NFL, college sports, and the NBA. Prior to joining SI, Bri hosted NBC Sports Northwest's prime-time television show, where she also served as the Oregon beat reporter and created content covering both the NBA and college sports. Throughout her career, Bri has achieved significant milestones, including covering major events like the NBA Finals, NFL playoffs, College Football Playoff, NCAA Basketball Tournament, NFL Draft, and the NFL Combine. She earned a D1 scholarship to play softball at the University of San Diego and won two state softball titles in high school in Oregon. In addition to her Emmy win for NBC's All-Star Coach special, she has received multiple Emmy nominations, highlighting her dedication and talent in sports journalism.Follow BriAmaranthus