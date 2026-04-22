Kenyon Sadiq Gives Rare Insight Into NFL Draft Process

Former Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq quickly emerged as one of the most intriguing and versatile prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft. The ‘Touchdown King’ set the fastest 40-yard dash by a tight end in NFL Combine history while leading all tight ends with eight receiving touchdowns in 2025.

Sadiq left his mark at Oregon, setting the single-season record for receptions by a tight end with 51 in 2025. His production and 6-5, 245-pound frame jump off the page, but his mindset may stand out even more.

kenyon sadiq Oregon Ducks nfl draft visit kansas city chiefs travis kelce bri amaranthus philadelphia eagles dan lanning | oregon ducks on si darby winter

In an exclusive interview with Oregon Ducks on SI reporter Bri Amaranthus, Sadiq dives into his NFL team visits, draft emotions, his plan for the big night and a fun off-field detail.

Kenyon Sadiq's NFL Visits

Sadiq confirmed to Amaranthus that he has visited the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, with additional visits scheduled to the Cleveland Browns and Minnesota Vikings.

During his visit with the Chiefs, the Big Ten Tight End Of The Year Sadiq found got to meet one of the greatest tight ends to ever play in the NFL, Travis Kelce.

Kelce had just finished signing his Chiefs contract extension when the two crossed paths. Most NFL players were out of the building at that time, but the Kansas City coaches wanted to introduce Sadiq and Kelce, since he happened to be there.

kenyon sadiq Oregon Ducks nfl draft visit kansas city chiefs travis kelce bri amaranthus philadelphia eagles dan lanning | oregon ducks on si darby winter

“It was awesome,” Sadiq told Amaranthus. “Just kind of a moment of realization… like, this is the NFL.”

“He’s a super down-to-earth person,” Sadiq said. “He’s not going to try to ego you by any means… I think that's pretty rare, especially being the celebrity or caliber that he's at. It was really cool."

“I'm inspired to be like those guys like Travis Kelce and George Kittle. Those guys do a phenomenal job. So I want to get to that point and try and push it further as well," Sadiq said.

Kenyon Sadiq got to meet Travis Kelce right after he signed his contract extension in Kansas City.



“He’s a super down-to-earth person… I think that's pretty rare, especially being the celebrity or caliber that he's at."



MORE: https://t.co/vQkYqRX9LE pic.twitter.com/VS0QROlRd1 — Bri Amaranthus (@BriAmaranthus) April 1, 2026

Sadiq also detailed his visit to Philadelphia.

“It's just super cool in the first place to get up there - see the facility, see the coaches - another great team and coaching staff. So getting to meet them, just kind of sit down, talk ball with them, kind of see how I think, see how they think as well. It's really cool," Sadiq said.

As far as any strange questions he's been asked by NFL teams, Sadiq didn't point to a weird one but did detail that he gets asked about his hometown of Idaho Falls quite a bit.

“A lot of them have questions about Idaho. What it's like growing up in Idaho, what exactly do you do out there and stuff like that," Sadiq said.

Emotions And Plan For NFL Draft

Sadiq won't be at the NFL Draft in Pittsburgh and plans to be with his family and friends at an Air BNB in Idaho. He said he will reach out and invite Lanning and Oregon offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer to join them.

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq (TE23) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“'lt'll be so special. Something that you literally work your whole life for. I've been playing football since before I can even remember. So, getting to this point is just pretty surreal,“ Sadiq said. "Maybe we will play some games, make it fun. I didn't really want to be in a stressful environment by any means.

The first person he thought about when he realized the NFL was real for him?

“Definitely my grandma. Yeah, just like her being just like one of the biggest supporters in my life and one of the biggest influences for sure," Sadiq said.

Kenyon Sadiq Fun Fact

Sadiq looks like a custom-built video game tight end. Off the field, he relaxes by playing them himself.

Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq and reporter Bri Amaranthus

“I would just say that I'm, like, a big gamer, video game-wise, off the field. That's what I do in my free time. And I'm really good at them. Like, really good at them. Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege and another one called Arc Raiders," Sadiq said.

Sadiq's Oregon teammates nicknamed him 'Sadiq the Freak,' but maybe that also is a nod to his video game skills.

Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq hurdles over Penn State cornerback Audavion Collins as the Oregon Ducks face the Penn State Nittany Lions on Sept. 27, 2025, at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon fans can't wait to see if Sadiq becomes the next great Duck star in the NFL.

The production is undeniable, the athleticism jumps off the page and the mindset only adds to it. As the NFL Draft unfolds, Sadiq is making it clear he is more than just a stat line.

Oregon has produced seven first-round picks in the last six years, with Josh Conerly (2025) and Derrick Harmon (2025) following Bo Nix (2024), Christian Gonzalez (2023), Kayvon Thibodeaux (2022), Penei Sewell (2021) and Justin Herbert (2020)... Will Sadiq be next?

The first round of the 2026 NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 23 at 5 p.m. PT.

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