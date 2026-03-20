Kenyon Sadiq’s NFL Draft Projection Reunites Him With Former Oregon Teammates

Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq is getting closer to hearing his named called on draft night. The star end is currently projected to be a first round selection in the 2026 NFL Draft. A potential team in the running to select him has a couple former Ducks already on their offense.

Kenyon Sadiq to Join Former Oregon Teammates in Tampa?

Jul 31, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving (7) participates in training camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The Athletic revealed their most recent 2026 NFL Mock Draft. In this mock, they have Sadiq going No. 15 overall to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs currently have two other former Ducks that were teammates with Sadiq back at Oregon: wide receiver Tez Johnson and running back Bucky Irving.

With the 2026 NFL Draft just over a month away, teams’ needs are becoming clearer.



Will Notre Dame’s Jeremiyah Love fly off the board early? Or could one of the top prospects slide out of the top 10?



Our NFL beat writers gathered for their second simulation of next month’s… pic.twitter.com/kwk9hukdFt — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) March 19, 2026

The three were all together on Oregon for the 2023 season. The Ducks went 12-2, winning the Fiesta Bowl in the process.

Will the three all reunite together in Tampa Bay in 2026?

Oregon Ducks to Tampa Bay Bucs

Oregon wide receiver Tez Johnson carries the ball as the Oregon Ducks face the Ohio State Buckeyes Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, in the quarterfinal of the College Football Playoff at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Johnson played for Oregon for the final two seasons of his collegiate career in 2023 and 2024. In these two years in Eugene, Johnson hauled 169 receptions for 2,080 yards and 20 touchdowns. He was selected in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft by the Bucs.

As a rookie in 2025 for Tampa Bay, Johnson had 24 receptions for 287 yards and five touchdowns.

Another former Ducks on Bucs offense is Bucky Irving. Irving played for Oregon in 2022 and 2023. In his time as a Duck, Irving rushed for 2,238 yards and 16 touchdowns. He also had 712 receiving yards and five receiving touchdowns. Irving was selected in the fourth round of the 224 NFL Draft by Tampa Bay.

Nov 23, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Tez Johnson (15) celebrates with running back Rachaad White (1) after scoring a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams during the second quarter at SoFi Stadium. | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

In his first two seasons, Irving has tallied 1,710 rushing yards and nine rushing touchdowns. He has added another 669 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns.

If Sadiq is selected by the Bucs, he will join his former teammates and help aid the passing game for a team that lost long-time star wide receiver Mike Evans this offseason to free agency.

Kenyon Sadiq's Player Profile

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq (18) looks on against the Southern California Trojans during the second half at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Kenyon Sadiq is widely considered to be one of the best tight ends in the 2026 draft class. In 2025 with Oregon, Sadiq hauled in 51 receptions for 560 yards and eight touchdowns. He was named First-team All-Big Ten, the Big Ten Tight End of the Year, and a Second-team All-American.

After declaring for the 2026 NFL Draft, Sadiq put on a show at the NFL Combine. He was measured in a 6-3, 241 pounds. Sadiq ran the fastest 40-yard-dash for a tight end at the combine since 2003 with a time of 4.39 seconds. He also had the second-highest vertical jump for a tight end in combine history at 43.5 inches.

According to Next Gen Stats, Sadiq prospect grade is 6.46, which equates to a player of this caliber “becoming a good starter within two years.” His athleticism score of 95 and his total score of 93 were the best scores for tight ends that participated in the 2026 combine.