Best NFL Draft Fits For Oregon Tight End Kenyon Sadiq

Former Oregon Tight end Kenyon Sadiq enters the 2026 NFL Draft, leaving behind a remarkable legacy with the Ducks, considered by fans to be one of the best tight ends in school history. In his three seasons with Oregon, Sadiq collected 80 receptions for 892 yards and 11 touchdowns.

This year with the Ducks, Sadiq broke a record for the most receptions by a tight end in Oregon history in a season with 51, totaling 560 receiving yards and eight touchdown catches. For his impressive season, Sadiq was named the Big Ten Tight End of the Year and was a finalist for the Mackey Award.

Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq hauls in a touchdown catch as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on Nov. 22, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Now entering the draft, Sadiq is considered one of the top tight end prospects and has the potential to make an immediate impact in the NFL. According to ESPN's Field Yates’ latest NFL Draft rankings, Sadiq is ranked as the No. 19 overall prospect. With several teams in the NFL in need of a tight end, here are the best potential landing spots for Sadiq entering the draft.

Kansas City Chiefs

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) watches a play against the Las Vegas Raiders from the sideline during the second quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

With most NFL fans expecting Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce to announce his retirement sometime this offseason, Sadiq could be a great replacement for him. Sadiq fits right in with what the Chiefs offense is looking for as they aim to rebound from this season’s disastrous 6-11 finish. Sadiq's explosiveness and playmaking ability will translate well with the Chiefs.

If Kelce does choose to retire this offseason, Sadiq will join a tight end room in Kansas City that also currently features Noah Gray and Robert Tonyan. With his talent, Sadiq could make an immediate impact for the Chiefs next season, and Kansas City hopes that their star quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, is ready for week 1 of the season.

The Chiefs are also a place that Oregon coach Dan Lanning would love to see Sadiq land, as he is a Kansas City fan. Kansas City owns the No. 9 overall pick in the first round of the NFL Draft, which may be too high to select Sadiq, unless they opt to trade back.

Carolina Panthers

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker (18) celebrates his score with fans during the second half of the NFC Wild Card Round game between the Carolina Panthers and the Los Angeles Rams at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Despite finishing with an 8-9 record, the Carolina Panthers made impressive strides, winning the NFC South. Their youth will continue to grow heading into next season, and the Panthers' drafting Sadiq could provide a major boost for their offense, led by quarterback Bryce Young.

Tommy Tremble is the current starting tight end for the Panthers, and Carolina has other talented young pieces on offense, including wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan and running back Chuba Hubbard. The addition of Sadiq to the Panthers' offense could help Carolina take the next step in the 2026 season. The Panthers have the No. 19 overall pick in the first round of the NFL Draft.

Philadelphia Eagles

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers with tight end Grant Calcaterra (81) during the second quarter in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Fresh off winning the Super Bowl, the Philadelphia Eagles had a lackluster season on offense, which showed in their 23-19 NFC Wild Card home loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Entering the offseason, the Eagles, much like they did following the 2023 season, aim to mix things up offensively. Selecting Sadiq with the No. 23 overall pick in the draft could be one of those moves that helps the Eagles get back to the mountaintop of the NFL.

Sadiq, entering the season as a rookie, would benefit from learning under Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert. That is, however, determined by whether Goedert remains in Philadelphia, as his future with the Eagles is currently in question.

