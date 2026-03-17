Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq isn't just getting noticed by NFL teams, he's giving them a reason to trade up in the 2026 NFL Draft.

There is a specific reason that Sadiq is emerging as a potential top pick, and it doesn't have anything to do with his impressive production, record-setting NFL combine performance or NFL-ready size.

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Sadiq is set to star at Oregon's Pro Day in Eugene, today March 17.

Kenyon Sadiq Is Giving NFL Teams A Reason To Trade Up

Versatility is highly-coveted in today's NFL. NFL teams do not want to miss out on an NFL prospect who can master several roles to become a multiple-role weapon. Sadiq is turning the buzz word "versatile" into a real reason a team could trade up in the draft. He even earned the label as top-5 most versatile prospects by PFF.

At Oregon, Sadiq lined up in the slot, in-line, out wide, and even excelled in pass protection. He creates mismatches that an offensive coordinator could drool over. He's built for where the league is going, not where it has been.

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; New Orleans Saints scout Josh Hill (left) talks with Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq (TE23) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

How does his versatility change his value? A look at a breakdown of his usage, production, and elite athletic profile builds the case that he is not easily replaceable in this class, which is what leads to trade-up scenarios.

Let's start with the headline-grabbing. Sadiq made history by running the 40-yard dash in 4.39 seconds, the fastest ever at the NFL Combine by a tight end. Sadiq’s 43.5-inch vertical jump also ties for the second-best ever by a tight end. In the broad jump, Sadiq recorded a jump of 11-1, the third-best ever by a tight end.

His usage is underrated factor that makes him unique. Sadiq spent the majority of his time in the slot but also logged 30.5 percent of his snaps in-line and another 12.8 percent out wide, giving Oregon a true chess piece they could deploy anywhere. He was also trusted in pass protection on more than 10 percent of his passing snaps and did not allow a single pressure for quarterback Dante Moore.

At just 21 years old, his blend of speed and explosion at 241 pounds truly rare. Oregon utilized that combination to stretch the field, move across formations, and create mismatches against multiple position groups. When a player can produce while handling that kind of workload, it becomes clear why teams are starting to view him differently heading into the draft.

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq (TE23) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Sadiq is projected to be drafted in the first round, with many draft analysts connecting him to the Philadelphia Eagles (pick No. 23) and the Los Angeles Rams (pick No. 13.) However, a big storyline to watch will be if a team like the Denver Broncos trades up into the top-10 to grab Sadiq and reunite him with former Oregon quarterback Bo Nix.

Kenyon Sadiq Breaks Oregon Record

Sadiq put together a historic 2025 season at Oregon, setting the program’s single-season record for receptions by a tight end with 51. He also tied for the second-most touchdown catches in a season by a Ducks tight end with eight and finished with 560 receiving yards, the fourth-highest total in program history at the position.

His performance earned him recognition as the first Oregon player to be named a finalist for the John Mackey Award, given annually to the nation’s top tight end.

Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq and reporter Bri Amaranthus

His eight touchdowns were the most by a FBS tight end in 2025. Sadiq's leadership and maturity helped the Ducks in a College Football Playoff run to the Semifinal at the Peach Bowl.

Oregon coach Dan Lanning didn't hold back on how special he thinks Sadiq is this season.

"Kenyon's a special player, man. I think we're lucky to have the best tight end in the nation. His play has shown that. We're better when he's out there with us. And certainly, he's a tough guy to defend, right? Whether it's him lining up at wide out or if he's blocking in the C area, he does this at a really high level,” Lanning said.

If Sadiq is selected in the first round for the 2026 NFL Draft, he will become the first Oregon tight end to do so since former Oregon Duck Russ Francis was selected at No. 16 overall in the 1975 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots.

The 2026 NFL Draft will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, from April 23–25, 2026.

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