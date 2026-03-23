Kenyon Sadiq Signs Unexpected Endorsement Deal Before NFL Draft

Adidas unveiled its 2026 NFL Rookie Class, featuring 14 of the league’s top prospects and boasting the most projected first round picks to date for the brand ... and one name immediately stood out.

Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq has signed an endorsement deal with Adidas.

Nike co-founder Phil Knight attends the Texas Tech-Oregon nonconference football game Sept. 9, 2023, at Jones AT&T Stadium. | Annie Rice/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It comes as a surprise given the program’s deep-rooted connection to Nike and co-founder Phil Knight. For many, it raises an obvious question: how did a player from one of Nike’s most iconic pipelines end up aligning with its biggest competitor?

Details As Kenyon Sadiq Signs Endorsement Deal With Adidas

The timing offers a clear answer. With Sadiq now headed to the 2026 NFL Draft, he stopped being tied to Oregon Ducks from a business standpoint. Maybe Nike missed an opportunity. . . but Adidas appears to be making an early bet on his upside, positioning Sadiq as part of a broader strategy to secure rising talent before draft night.

Sadiq and the other prospects traveled to the Portland, Oregon, Adidas headquarters for a campus wide celebration, offering a behind the scenes look at what’s next.

Here is the full list of players to sign with the company as part of its rookie class.

- Fernando Mendoza | QB | Indiana

- Arvell Reese | LB | Ohio State

- Carnell Tate | WR | Ohio State

- Caleb Downs | S | Ohio State

- Rueben Bain Jr. | DE | Miami

- Jordyn Tyson | WR | Arizona State

- Makai Lemon | WR | USC

- Kenyon Sadiq | TE | Oregon

- Jacob Rodriguez | LB | Texas Tech

- Denzel Boston | WR | Washington

- KC Concepcion | WR | Texas A&M

- D'Angelo Ponds | DB | Indiana

- Jonah Coleman | RB | Washington

- Elijah Sarratt | WR | Indiana

An underrated reason this matters... as the only tight end in the Adidas rookie class, Sadiq already stands out. If he delivers early in the NFL, this deal positions him to become a face of the brand at his position, which could elevate both his marketability faster than a more traditional path.

Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq and reporter Bri Amaranthus

Sadiq's draft stock has been on a steady climb and signing with an elite group of NFL rookies proves that he is an emerging star that could soon shine on Sundays.

If Sadiq is selected in the first round for the 2026 NFL Draft, he will become the first Oregon tight end to do so since former Duck Russ Francis was selected at No. 16 overall in the 1975 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots.

Sadiq is emerging as a potential top pick, with much thanks to his impressive production, record-setting NFL combine performance and NFL-ready size. However, his versatility is his sneaky upside.

At Oregon, Sadiq lined up in the slot, in-line, out wide, and even excelled in pass protection. He creates mismatches that an offensive coordinator could drool over.

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His usage is underrated factor that makes him unique. Sadiq spent the majority of his time in the slot but also logged 30.5 percent of his snaps in-line and another 12.8 percent out wide, giving Oregon a true chess piece they could deploy anywhere. He was also trusted in pass protection on more than 10 percent of his passing snaps and did not allow a single pressure for quarterback Dante Moore.

Also, Sadiq made history by running the 40-yard dash in 4.39 seconds, the fastest ever at the NFL Combine by a tight end. Sadiq’s 43.5-inch vertical jump also ties for the second-best ever by a tight end. In the broad jump, Sadiq recorded a jump of 11-1, the third-best ever by a tight end.

"Yeah, that was definitely a goal," Sadiq said at Oregon's Pro Day. "I didn't want to put it out there because I want any expectations - to hit that 4.3. So as soon as I saw 4.4 twice in a row, man, I was pretty bummed out. But the official 4.3, man, I was really happy. So that was my goal."

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq (TE23) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Sadiq is projected to be drafted in the first round, with many draft analysts connecting him to the Philadelphia Eagles (pick No. 23) and the Los Angeles Rams (pick No. 13.)

Kenyon Sadiq's Oregon Ducks Legacy

Sadiq put together a historic 2025 season at Oregon, setting the program’s single-season record for receptions by a tight end with 51. He also tied for the second-most touchdown catches in a season by a Ducks tight end with eight and finished with 560 receiving yards, the fourth-highest total in program history at the position.

His performance earned him recognition as the first Oregon player to be named a finalist for the John Mackey Award, given annually to the nation’s top tight end.

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; New Orleans Saints scout Josh Hill (left) talks with Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq (TE23) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

His eight touchdowns were the most by a FBS tight end in 2025. Sadiq's leadership and maturity helped the Ducks in a College Football Playoff run to the Semifinal at the Peach Bowl.

The 2026 NFL Draft will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, from April 23–25, 2026.

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