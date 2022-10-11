The No. 12 Oregon Ducks (5-1, 3-0 Pac-12) will host the No. 11 UCLA Bruins (6-0, 3-0 Pac-12) on October 22 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene.

The game will kick off at 12:30 pm PT, the Pac-12 announced on Monday. It will air on either Fox or FS1.

The Ducks recently hosted BYU in week three at the same time and played at Washington State around the same time at 1 pm. Based on both those games alone, it seems that time frame may not have that much effect on the Ducks as they came out on top for each, especially in a dominant win against BYU at home.

The Bruins are a hot team in the Pac-12 after coming off a win against the defending conference champion Utah Utes and keeping their undefeated season alive. Oregon has had the upper hand against UCLA in the past ten meetings, as the Bruins have only defeated the Ducks once within that period in 2017.

READ MORE: Oregon Releases Uniforms for UCLA Bruins

Most recently, last year's game was a close one that came down to the wire. UCLA was looking to make a final drive push before DJ James' interception sealed the deal for the Ducks in a 34-31 win.

This year's UCLA team looks well put together and explosive on both sides of the ball, which is enough to give the Ducks some trouble at home. Some questioned whether or not the Bruins were legit heading after getting off to a 5-0 start against some lower level teams, but wins over Washington and Utah seems to have solidified them as real contenders.

Last week proved enough for the Bruins as they surpassed the Ducks in the rankings by one spot and became the second undefeated team in the conference. This matchup will be one with a lot of energy and physicality with both teams coming off a bye to get some rehab work in and more time to scheme for each other.

Bo Nix and Dorian Thompson-Robinson will lead their teams in an exciting game on both sides of the ball, but especially for both offenses with the level they've both been performing at. Dan Lanning and his team will look forward to hosting former Oregon coach Chip Kelly again at Autzen next Saturday afternoon.

