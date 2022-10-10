On Monday morning the Oregon Ducks made a bit of a surprise uniform announcement for next week's matchup against the No. 11 UCLA Bruins. The uniform combination is being called the “Stomp Out Cancer uniforms.”

The latest uniform model is defensive lineman Brandon Dorlus wearing the new uniforms which feature an all-black uniform with both hot pink and green featured all throughout the uniform. The helmet will feature pink wings and a pink Oregon "O" bumper on the front with green logos on the back.

The Jersey follows the same pattern as every uniform this year but with the pink on the numbers and the front collar "O" with the green taking over the last names and duck-studded wings and logos.

Accessories will be black with the two new color way patterns on the gloves, socks and cleats. These uniforms bring in a familiar look to them as previous Duck football teams have brought out their own breast cancer awareness uniforms.

In back-to-back years, the 2013 and 2014 Ducks debuted two different uniform combinations to support breast cancer. The 2013 version of the uniforms featured their base all-black uniform with an all-pink helmet with a black face mask and logos while also wearing pink accessories. The following year, the Ducks changed it by adding pink numbers to the base all-black uniform and using pink for the logos and accessories.

READ MORE: What Dan Lanning Said After Oregon Beat Arizona

The Ducks seem to break out some a new uniform combination when they play the Bruins, whether it was the all-black Jordan uniforms in 2018, the "Ohana" uniforms in 2020, or the eggshell uniforms in 2021. These uniforms will play in nicely with the Ducks as they prepare for a big-time matchup next Saturday after this week's bye.

UCLA has moved up seven spots in the latest AP poll after beating No. 11 Utah, surpassing the Ducks by one spot. Oregon has been on a hot streak since the week one slump and looks to continue their dominance at home next weekend while also trying to keep their home win streak alive.

The Ducks and Bruins will face off on October 22 at 12:30 pm PT. Could Oregon and UCLA be next week's college game day making it back-to-back years when these two programs have faced each other on the biggest stage?

The UCLA Bruins have not announced a uniform combination as of yet. They will likely wear their base-away uniform against the Ducks unless they decide to wear their own unique combination.

Lineback Bo Calvert in 2021 against the Washington Huskies © Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Their away uniform features their all-sun gold helmet with a white jersey and sky blue logos and number with sun gold pants.

Join the Community

Follow Josh on Twitter: @Josh_Parker04

Subscribe to our FREE newsletter to have the latest Oregon Ducks news sent directly to your inbox

Join the discussion on our forums HERE