Skip to main content

Kickoff Time Announced for Oregon vs. Colorado

The Ducks head to Boulder looking to continue making strides ahead of massive home games.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The No. 8 Oregon Ducks (7-1, 5-0 Pac-12) are fresh off a commanding win over the California Golden Bears in Berkeley. 

Now the team's attention turns to another road trip. This time they'll head to Boulder to take on the Colorado Buffaloes (1-7, 1-4 Pac-12) in week 10.

The game will kick off on Saturday November 5 at 12:30 pm PT and be broadcast on ESPN, the Pac-12 announced.

These teams couldn't be on more opposite trajectories in 2022. 

Oregon is the only remaining unbeaten team in Pac-12 play. They've rattled off seven straight wins since their season-opening loss to Georgia and have scored 40 or more points in each of those games. Their offense hasn't been this explosive or efficient since 2014 with Marcus Mariota at quarterback, who took them to the inaugural college football playoff.

Colorado on the other hand has just one win and fired their head coach Karl Dorrell earlier this season. Their lone win came against the team the Ducks just beat in Cal. 

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Ducks Dish Podcast Logo
Play
Baseball

PODCAST: Postgame Show Oregon Defeats Cal 42-24

The Ducks continued their run through the Pac-12 in Berkeley Saturday.

Ducks Digest
Oregon Defense Celebrate Cal
Play
Football

Oregon Remains at No. 8 in Latest AP Poll After Beating Cal

Tracking the latest movement across college football after week 9.

Ducks Digest
Sean Dollars Cal
Play
Football

Three Up/Three Down: Oregon Beats Cal 42-24

The Ducks offense turned it on after a slow start in Berkeley.

Ducks Digest

The only other game the Buffaloes have been competitive in this season was on Saturday night against Arizona State, a game they lost 42-34. 

Expect Oregon to open as massive favorites in next week's sporting books. 

READ MORE: Oregon remains at No. 8 in AP poll following road win over Cal

Join the Community

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

Subscribe to our FREE newsletter to have the latest Oregon Ducks news sent directly to your inbox

Join the discussion on our forums HERE

In This Article (2)

Oregon Ducks
Oregon Ducks
Colorado Buffaloes
Colorado Buffaloes

More Ducks

Ducks Dish Podcast Logo
Baseball

PODCAST: Postgame Show Oregon Defeats Cal 42-24

By Max Torres
Oregon Defense Celebrate Cal
Football

Oregon Remains at No. 8 in Latest AP Poll After Beating Cal

By Max Torres
Sean Dollars Cal
Football

Three Up/Three Down: Oregon Beats Cal 42-24

By Mark Wang
Bo Nix Cal
Football

Oregon Dominates Cal 42-24 en Route to Seventh Straight Win

By Max Torres
Chase Cota UCLA
Football

Chase Cota Leaves Cal Game with Injury

By Josh Parker
Fox Crader Evergreen
Recruiting

Fox Crader Talks Oregon Visit, Latest in Recruitment

By Max Torres
Noah Sewell Chase Garbers
Football

Get Your Tickets to Oregon's Oct. 29 Game Against California

By Max Torres
Sedona Prince
Basketball

Sedona Prince to undergo season-ending elbow surgery, pursue pro career

By Graham Metzker