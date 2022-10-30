Kickoff Time Announced for Oregon vs. Colorado

The No. 8 Oregon Ducks (7-1, 5-0 Pac-12) are fresh off a commanding win over the California Golden Bears in Berkeley.

Now the team's attention turns to another road trip. This time they'll head to Boulder to take on the Colorado Buffaloes (1-7, 1-4 Pac-12) in week 10.

The game will kick off on Saturday November 5 at 12:30 pm PT and be broadcast on ESPN, the Pac-12 announced.

These teams couldn't be on more opposite trajectories in 2022.

Oregon is the only remaining unbeaten team in Pac-12 play. They've rattled off seven straight wins since their season-opening loss to Georgia and have scored 40 or more points in each of those games. Their offense hasn't been this explosive or efficient since 2014 with Marcus Mariota at quarterback, who took them to the inaugural college football playoff.

Colorado on the other hand has just one win and fired their head coach Karl Dorrell earlier this season. Their lone win came against the team the Ducks just beat in Cal.

The only other game the Buffaloes have been competitive in this season was on Saturday night against Arizona State, a game they lost 42-34.

Expect Oregon to open as massive favorites in next week's sporting books.

