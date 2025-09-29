Ducks Digest

Oregon Schedule Has Indiana Clash Overlapping a Rivalry Classic

The No. 2 Oregon Ducks are set to square off against the No. 8 Indiana Hoosiers on Oct. 11, and the Big Ten announced that the game between Oregon and Indiana will kickoff at 12:30 p.m. PT. CBS will have the TV broadcast for the matchup inside Autzen Stadium.

Aug 30, 2025; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) walks into the stadium prior to the game against the Old Dominion Monarchs at Memorial Stadium.
Aug 30, 2025; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) walks into the stadium prior to the game against the Old Dominion Monarchs at Memorial Stadium. / Robert Goddin-Imagn Images
With the news, Oregon and Indiana are scheduled to kickoff at the same time as the Red Rivalry between No. 5 Oklahoma and No. 9 Texas. Two top-10 matchups conflicting with each other means fans might have to make a hard choice in week 7.

Oregon, Indiana Set for 12:30 p.m. PT Kickoff

Oregon Ducks Indiana Hoosiers Fernando Mendoza Dante Moore Dan Lanning Curt Cignetti Big Ten Penn State Nittany Lion
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning celebrates his win with Duck fans as the Oregon Ducks face the Penn State Nittany Lions on Sept. 27, 2025, at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After going on the road and beating the No. 7 Penn State Nittany Lions in the White Out, the Ducks have proven themselves to be one of the top teams in the country. As for Indiana, the Hoosiers made a statement against No. 22 Illinois, defeating the Fighting Illini 63-10.

Oregon and Indiana both have a bye in week 6 before the top-10 matchup in Eugene, giving the teams extra time to not only practice and scout each other but also recover from the first five weeks of the season.

Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza has played in Autzen once before thanks to his two seasons at Cal. Against Oregon in 2023, Mendoza finished 18/34 with 177 passing yards and an interception as the Ducks beat Cal 63-19.

Betting Odds for Indiana vs. Oregon

FanDuel has released early betting odds for the game between Oregon and Indiana, and the Ducks opened as 10.5-point favorites. The money line has Oregon as large favorites (-430) and Indiana as heavy underdogs (+330). The points total is set at 51.5.

Oregon offensive lineman Iapani Laloulu snaps the ball to Oregon quarterback Dante Moore as the Oregon Ducks face Penn Stat
Oregon offensive lineman Iapani Laloulu snaps the ball to Oregon quarterback Dante Moore as the Oregon Ducks face the Penn State Nittany Lions on Sept. 27, 2025, at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Heisman Trophy Campaigns

As Indiana and Oregon both lead undefeated seasons, both teams' respective quarterbacks are starting to become mainstays in the Heisman Trophy conversation.

Mendoza made his early case for the prestigious award in Indiana's blowout win over Illinois, and Ducks quarterback Dante Moore had his moment in Oregon's White Out win over Penn State. While Mendoza and Moore won't share the field when the Ducks and the Hoosiers face off, plenty of eyes will be on both quarterbacks and how they perform.

If Indiana is going to pull off the upset against Oregon, the Hoosiers might need a "Heisman moment" from Mendoza.

Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) passes the ball against the Iowa Hawkeyes
Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) passes the ball against the Iowa Hawkeyes Sept. 27, 2025 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. / Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Ducks defense shut down Penn State's offense quarterback Drew Allar for the first three quarters of the game before the Nittany Lions scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to force overtime. Still, Oregon safety came up with a game-winning interception off of Allar.

Will Mendoza have a similar fate against Oregon? Unlike Allar, Indiana and Mendoza will be on the road and have to deal with the fans inside Autzen Stadium. Adding insult to injury, the Ducks won't have played in front of their home crowd since the upset win over Penn State, and Oregon's return to Autzen coincides with a top-10 team in Indiana coming into town.

