Oregon Schedule Has Indiana Clash Overlapping a Rivalry Classic
The No. 2 Oregon Ducks are set to square off against the No. 8 Indiana Hoosiers on Oct. 11, and the Big Ten announced that the game between Oregon and Indiana will kickoff at 12:30 p.m. PT. CBS will have the TV broadcast for the anticipated matchup inside Autzen Stadium.
With the news, Oregon and Indiana are scheduled to kickoff at the same time as the Red Rivalry between No. 5 Oklahoma and No. 9 Texas. Two top-10 matchups conflicting with each other means fans might have to make a hard choice in week 7.
Oregon, Indiana Set for 12:30 p.m. PT Kickoff
After going on the road and beating the No. 7 Penn State Nittany Lions in the White Out, the Ducks have proven themselves to be one of the top teams in the country. As for Indiana, the Hoosiers made a statement against No. 22 Illinois, defeating the Fighting Illini 63-10.
Oregon and Indiana both have a bye in week 6 before the top-10 matchup in Eugene, giving the teams extra time to not only practice and scout each other but also recover from the first five weeks of the season.
Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza has played in Autzen once before thanks to his two seasons at Cal. Against Oregon in 2023, Mendoza finished 18/34 with 177 passing yards and an interception as the Ducks beat Cal 63-19.
Betting Odds for Indiana vs. Oregon
FanDuel has released early betting odds for the game between Oregon and Indiana, and the Ducks opened as 10.5-point favorites. The money line has Oregon as large favorites (-430) and Indiana as heavy underdogs (+330). The points total is set at 51.5.
Heisman Trophy Campaigns
As Indiana and Oregon both lead undefeated seasons, both teams' respective quarterbacks are starting to become mainstays in the Heisman Trophy conversation.
Mendoza made his early case for the prestigious award in Indiana's blowout win over Illinois, and Ducks quarterback Dante Moore had his moment in Oregon's White Out win over Penn State. While Mendoza and Moore won't share the field when the Ducks and the Hoosiers face off, plenty of eyes will be on both quarterbacks and how they perform.
If Indiana is going to pull off the upset against Oregon, the Hoosiers might need a "Heisman moment" from Mendoza.
The Ducks defense shut down Penn State's offense quarterback Drew Allar for the first three quarters of the game before the Nittany Lions scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to force overtime. Still, Oregon safety came up with a game-winning interception off of Allar.
Will Mendoza have a similar fate against Oregon? Unlike Allar, Indiana and Mendoza will be on the road and have to deal with the fans inside Autzen Stadium. Adding insult to injury, the Ducks won't have played in front of their home crowd since the upset win over Penn State, and Oregon's return to Autzen coincides with a top-10 team in Indiana coming into town.
- Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
