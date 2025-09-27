First Look At Oregon's Glow-In-Dark Uniforms At Penn State Doesn't Disappoint
The White Out belongs to Penn State but Oregon is stealing the spotlight - flying into Beaver Stadium in Nike glow-in-the-dark “Mummy Duck” uniforms.
The first look of the Ducks' black and white uniform combination during warm ups provides a striking contrast of No. 6 Oregon's modern innovation and No. 3 Penn State's classic tradition.
Oregon's Uniforms Go Viral
The Ducks uniforms almost always trend on the internet but their week 5 combination is unlike any other. Against the backdrop of one of college football’s most photogenic settings in Happy Valley, Oregon's uniforms are popping.
Anticipation has been high to see the "Mummy Duck" featuring the white "Generation O" "Warp Speed" white jersey and black "Fly Era" pants.
The accessories are one of a kind. Oregon's arm, leg and head wraps all mimic glow in the dark mummy bandages that light up under the night game. The gloves feature the same glow and the dark pattern with a "Mummy Duck" logo on the inside of the hands, matching Oregon's cleats.
Oregon’s Nike Vaporposite cleats feature an all-white base marked by a black swoosh, with glow-in-the-dark green stripes wrapping the sides like bandages. A green heel and toe tread add contrast, while distressed fabric overlays and a mummy-themed Duck graphic on the tongue complete the design.
Leaning into spooky season, the Ducks also hope to be a nightmare on the field.
Penn State's Tradition vs. Oregon's Innovation
Penn State is a “no names on the back, plain blue and white” program. Oregon leans full into flash, marketing, and innovation. The uniforms in the top-10 battle symbolize the clash of two different football identities meeting on the field.
Why aren't the Nittany Lions wearing white for their White Out? According to Section 4, Article 5, Paragraph 3 of the NCAA Football Rule Book, the NCAA prohibits the home team from wearing "away" whites at home.
Oregon coach Dan Lanning has fully embraced being "that team out West" that is "might different." The Ducks' national brand has soared as they joined the Big Ten Conference in 2024, winning the Big Ten title in their first season in the conference.
The Ducks continue to be one of the most marketable teams in America, joining the Big Ten in style. For their inaugural Big Ten Media Days in Indianapolis, Oregon busted outa massive inflatable Duck to float the White River in downtown Indianapolis.
Whether it’s the Oregon Duck mascot dressed as a Labubu or the program’s cinematic recaps that pull fans inside Dan Lanning’s locker room, the Ducks have mastered the art of commanding attention.
White Out In Beaver Stadium
In preparation for the ruckus Penn State crowd of more than100,000 fans - Lanning blasted the song “Mo Bamba” and loud crowd noise during practice in Eugene this week to get ready the environment at Beaver Stadium. Lanning was asked about playing and preparing for the momentum of that song.
"It'll play (at practice). It'll play a couple times," Lanning said of the 2017 rap song. "We'll do everything we can to be prepared for that environment. For sure - I don't love that song."
Lanning also addressed what makes him confident in quarterback Dante Moore, who is making his 5th start for the Ducks.
“All the work. He's put in a ton of work, he's been a part or seen environments like this before. Not necessarily always on the field, but he's been in good environments. And then what you create in practice, right, creates that. We got a lot of chaos in practice this week to help us create that chaos for Saturday,” Lanning said.
Oregon and Penn State kick off on Saturday, Sept. 27 at 4:30p.m. PT on NBC.