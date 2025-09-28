Oregon Quarterback Dante Moore Sheds Tears With Will Stein After Penn State Win
The Oregon Ducks had one of the best moments of the college football season last year with a thrilling win over the Ohio State Buckeyes at Autzen Stadium.
But 2025's signature regular-season win certainly feels a bit different.
No. 6 Oregon came into Happy Valley on Saturday night and marched out with a primetime 30-24 double-overtime win against the No. 3 Penn State Nittany Lions to move to 5-0. The game featured some major emotional swings for both sides, and Oregon quarterback Dante Moore didn't hesitate to let all of the pent-up feelings pour out once the win was official.
Dante Moore, Will Stein Share Emotional Embrace After Win
Moore, who is usually soft-spoken and composed, shared a emotional moment with Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein. The two had a long embrace, and no matter which team you cheer for (unless it's Penn State), it's hard not to feel something when watching the clip.
"Let's go baby! I love you, coach," Moore said as his voice began to break.
Moore wasn't perfect, but he came close, and put together a potential Heisman Trophy-worthy moment in the process. Against a tough Penn State defense, he finished 29 of 39 passing for 248 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions while adding 10 carries for 35 yards.
He came up big with his arm and his legs late, which was highlighted by a 4th-and-1 conversion on a quarterback draw in the first overtime before finding tight end Jamari Johnson for a two-yard touchdown to tie the game shorty after.
Moore then delivered a strike to wide receiver Gary Bryant Jr. for a 25-yard touchdown on the first play of the second overtime, a score that proved to be all Oregon needed before Dillon Thieneman's game-sealing interception two plays later.
Dante Moore Unfazed by White Out
Moore wasn't sacked on Saturday night but the back of jersey was stained with grass after putting his body on the line during multiple instances when he used his legs.
It's clear he wasn't going to be fazed by the environment, and neither were his teammates.
"Playing in this environment as a whole team we kind of knew that we're gonna be on the road and there's not gonna be many fans for us," Moore said. "Thank you to the fans that traveled for this game (and) coming out from Oregon, but overall I feel like everybody had each other's back. Our brothers are gonna be brother's keepers, and it's like that overall, offense and defense."
Moore's immediate postgame emotions showed how much the win meant to him, as he now has his signature moment at Oregon. But as Dan Lanning has preached, it's on to the next game.
The Ducks will head into the bye week before getting another chance at a big-time ranked win when they host an on-the-rise Indiana Hoosiers team at Autzen Stadium on Oct. 11.