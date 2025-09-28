Ducks Digest

Oregon Quarterback Dante Moore Sheds Tears With Will Stein After Penn State Win

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore let his emotions pour out after a thrilling double-overtime win against the Penn State Nittany Lions. After the game, Moore embraced Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein in an emotional moment.

Zach Dimmitt

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, left, embraces Oregon quarterback Dante Moore after the Ducks’ win as the Oregon Ducks face the Penn State Nittany Lions on Sept. 27, 2025, at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania.
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, left, embraces Oregon quarterback Dante Moore after the Ducks’ win as the Oregon Ducks face the Penn State Nittany Lions on Sept. 27, 2025, at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Oregon Ducks had one of the best moments of the college football season last year with a thrilling win over the Ohio State Buckeyes at Autzen Stadium.

But 2025's signature regular-season win certainly feels a bit different.

No. 6 Oregon came into Happy Valley on Saturday night and marched out with a primetime 30-24 double-overtime win against the No. 3 Penn State Nittany Lions to move to 5-0. The game featured some major emotional swings for both sides, and Oregon quarterback Dante Moore didn't hesitate to let all of the pent-up feelings pour out once the win was official.

Dante Moore, Will Stein Share Emotional Embrace After Win

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore
Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore takes a snap as the Oregon Ducks face the Penn State Nittany Lions on Sept. 27, 2025, at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Moore, who is usually soft-spoken and composed, shared a emotional moment with Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein. The two had a long embrace, and no matter which team you cheer for (unless it's Penn State), it's hard not to feel something when watching the clip.

"Let's go baby! I love you, coach," Moore said as his voice began to break.

Moore wasn't perfect, but he came close, and put together a potential Heisman Trophy-worthy moment in the process. Against a tough Penn State defense, he finished 29 of 39 passing for 248 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions while adding 10 carries for 35 yards.

He came up big with his arm and his legs late, which was highlighted by a 4th-and-1 conversion on a quarterback draw in the first overtime before finding tight end Jamari Johnson for a two-yard touchdown to tie the game shorty after.

Moore then delivered a strike to wide receiver Gary Bryant Jr. for a 25-yard touchdown on the first play of the second overtime, a score that proved to be all Oregon needed before Dillon Thieneman's game-sealing interception two plays later.

Dante Moore Unfazed by White Out

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore
Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore carries the ball as the Oregon Ducks face the Penn State Nittany Lions on Sept. 27, 2025, at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Moore wasn't sacked on Saturday night but the back of jersey was stained with grass after putting his body on the line during multiple instances when he used his legs.

It's clear he wasn't going to be fazed by the environment, and neither were his teammates.

"Playing in this environment as a whole team we kind of knew that we're gonna be on the road and there's not gonna be many fans for us," Moore said. "Thank you to the fans that traveled for this game (and) coming out from Oregon, but overall I feel like everybody had each other's back. Our brothers are gonna be brother's keepers, and it's like that overall, offense and defense."

Moore's immediate postgame emotions showed how much the win meant to him, as he now has his signature moment at Oregon. But as Dan Lanning has preached, it's on to the next game.

The Ducks will head into the bye week before getting another chance at a big-time ranked win when they host an on-the-rise Indiana Hoosiers team at Autzen Stadium on Oct. 11.

Zach Dimmitt
ZACH DIMMITT

Zach Dimmitt is a beat reporter for Oregon Ducks on SI. He also is the Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI. He also contributes as a writer for NFL on SI sites like the Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. He was previously the editor-in-chief of Buffalo Bills on SI, Philadelphia Eagles on SI and Seattle Seahawks on SI. Born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, Dimmitt received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He originally started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. In that time, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and has reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7

