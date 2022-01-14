Dan Lanning Plans to Hold Open QB Competition at Oregon

In his first press conference since winning the national championship with Georgia, Oregon Head Coach Dan Lanning hit on many of topics including how the quarterback competition as spring football looms in the distance.

With 2021 quarterback Anthony Brown out of eligibility, the Ducks got a transfer commitment last month from former Auburn quarterback Bo Nix. He looks to win the starting job from returning freshman backups Ty Thompson and Jay Butterfield. Freshman Robby Ashford entered the transfer portal earlier this month.

Lanning is all about competition in his programs, and he made it very clear Thursday that every position will be an open competition for him and his new staff to look at, including the quarterback room.

“Competition breeds excellence ultimately, and we're gonna have competition at every position across the board, quarterback included." Lanning said. “We were really clear with Bo in saying that if you come in here there's certainly an opportunity to compete, but we're really excited about the guys we have on our roster as well and excited to see those guys come in and compete and go to work. That for me is exciting."

Lanning was asked about what he looks for in a quarterback as finding the new leader of the offense takes priority this offseason.

“What am I looking for? Leadership and work ethic." Lanning said. "You don't get to just be a quarterback on the field, right? That has to leave the field. It has to be exuded in the classroom on campus, the way you operate day in and day out. I think we've got a group of guys that do that."

Lanning also touched on what made the Ducks interested in Nix and what he and Offensive Coordinator Kenny Dillingham, who coached Nix his freshman season at Auburn in 2019, saw in Nix from their time in the SEC.

“What I know about Bo is that he’s an ultimate competitor." Lanning said. "I know how hard he works. Obviously, Coach Dillingham had personal experience getting an opportunity to coach Bo in the past."

On Thursday Lanning and his new staff toured the Oregon campus and were in awe at everything the school has to offer. But Lanning won’t be in Eugene for long. On Friday he will hit the road recruiting, presumably looking to build out the rest of his 2022 class. He'll try to continue breeding competition and finding more players that will bring the Ducks up to the level he left at Georgia.

