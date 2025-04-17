Kirk Herbstreit's Reaction To Lee Corso Retirement News
ESPN's College GameDay is losing a fan favorite during the 2025 regular season as legendary broadcaster and former coach Lee Corso's final College GameDay broadcast will be the Week 1 show for this season. Known for putting on the headgear of the mascot for whichever team he is picking that weekend, Corso's final headgear pick will take place on Aug. 30. After working on ESPN's College GameDay for 38 years, Corso is retiring shortly after his 90th birthday.
Upon the announcement, fellow ESPN co-host and friend Kirk Herbstreit posted a touching tribute for Corso.
Coach, this is Kirk. Just wanted to say I love you. I thank you for so many lessons you taught me. Almost 30 years together. I have enjoyed sitting next to you, watching you do your thing, so much fun. We've had so many great moments on the show, off the show. This is a celebration for everything that you did, for the sport, for College GameDay. You're an icon, you're a once in a lifetime person, once in a lifetime broadcaster. Just been a special special time for all of us as college football fans to to watch you do your thing and celebrate the sport every Saturday in the fall," said Herbstreit.
"To have a chance to be sitting where I sat since 1996 and to look over and watch you whether it was the headgear or saying something that nobody else would say. You're brilliant, and you and I have a special bond and always will, and I just really wanted to say how much I appreciate you. I love you, and enjoyed being your teammate throughout all these years. And you've earned this retirement man. Congratulations, hope you'll still be with us and come around in the fall on Saturdays. Take care of yourself, look forward to seeing you soon. I love you, buddy," Herbstreit continued.
Corso also shared some words as part of ESPN's release of the news.
“My family and I will be forever indebted for the opportunity to be part of ESPN and College GameDay for nearly 40 years,” said Corso in a statement. “I have a treasure of many friends, fond memories and some unusual experiences to take with me into retirement
The show has certainly changed over the years, primarily with the additions of former NFL punter Pat McAfee and former Alabama coach Nick Saban. In later years, Corso has been less of a staple on GameDay, but his presence always makes the show feel special.
Corso has been outspoken about his love for Oregon's mascot, The Duck. When the show was in Eugene for the Ducks' regular season matchup against the Ohio State Buckeyes in 2024, fans were sad to hear that Corso would not be making the trip.
However, Corso and The Duck have a number of fond memories throughout the years, including a special ESPN commercial that features Corso wearing The Duck's mascot head while the Oregon mascot is wearing Corso's "head."
Despite Corso's affection for Oregon and The Duck, the Ohio State Buckeyes have the record of being picked the most by Corso, 45 times out of 430 total headgear picks. Watching Corso reveal his pick for the game of the week has always been appointment television before the Saturday schedule of college football begins.
"ESPN has been exceptionally generous to me, especially these past few years. They accommodated me and supported me, as did my colleagues in the early days of College GameDay. Special thanks to Kirk Herbstreit for his friendship and encouragement. And lest I forget, the fans…truly a blessing to share this with them. ESPN gave me this wonderful opportunity and provided me the support to ensure success," Corso continued in his statement.
Fans across college football will surely miss Corso as part of their Saturday mornings. The game for his final broadcast has yet to be announced.