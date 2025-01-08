Kirk Herbstreit Disses Oregon Ducks For Michigan? College Football Playoff Debate
EUGENE – The new 12-team College Football Playoff format has sparked significant controversy on several fronts. Notably, many fans were frustrated when all four top-seeded teams, who earned byes and had nearly a month off before their first playoff game, were eliminated in the quarterfinals. More controversy arose after Oregon, the No. 1 team in the nation and Big Ten conference champions, was dealt the most challenging path to a national championship. Overall, this season has been dominated by conversations surrounding the selection committee, the CFP, and commentators playing a role in picking teams ahead of each game.
Many ESPN commentators and public figures have favored SEC teams throughout the season, including Kirk Herbstreit, who received backlash after saying that Indiana did not belong on the same field as Notre Dame and that winning 11 games should not matter more than winning nine games with a harder schedule. Although Herbstreit did not go as far as to mention names, he implied that teams with nine wins should have been in the playoff, referencing Alabama and South Carolina.
This statement sparked conversations surrounding bias and favoritism—not only by certain commentators but also by ESPN as an entity—in favor of the SEC conference.
On Tuesday, Herbstreit looked to squash these rumors using the College Football Playoff as an example:
"We could not have paid for a better final four with Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State, and Texas. The only one missing is Michigan... So this idea that we want Alabama, Texas A&M, and Auburn? Are you kidding me?"
Although his statement works to eliminate favoritism as he praises Notre Dame, Texas, and multiple Big Ten schools, a big question arises: Why did Herbstreit not mention Oregon?
Oregon was hands down the single most dominant program during the regular season, taking down blue bloods Ohio State, Penn State, and Michigan all in a single season—and in their first season as members of the Big Ten conference. However, Herbstreit failed to mention Oregon and instead explained that the only school missing from this season's final four was Michigan, a team Oregon dominated on the road.
Is this statement disappointing for Oregon fans? Maybe. But should Oregon fans be surprised? No.
Despite Oregon's undeniable success, the media and various award voters have failed to give recognition where recognition is due. For example, earlier in the season, an article published by ESPN labeled Oregon the “least interesting team in college football.”
Ahead of the CFP, when Oregon was 13-0, ESPN gave Oregon the sixth-best odds to win the national title at 7.7 percent according to ESPN's FPI. The only two teams with lower odds to win the national title were the Boise State Broncos and Arizona State Sun Devils.
In terms of awards, Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, the coach of the No. 1 team in the nation and the only undefeated FBS team, was snubbed for the Big Ten Conference Coach of the Year. Instead, the award went to Indiana’s Curt Cignetti.
Oregon quarterback and Heisman finalist Dillon Gabriel, who was the second runner-up for the most prestigious award in college football—making him the third-best player overall, not just quarterback—was named to the Associated Press’s Third Team behind Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders, both of whom Dillon beat out in the Heisman race.
There are more examples of standout players for Oregon not being recognized adequately, unfair claims made about the program, or even being excluded by the media. Although to many, Oregon was dealt “unfair” cards throughout the season, you can't change the hand you're dealt—only the way you play the game.
The seeming lack of respect Oregon’s program has received will undoubtedly serve as motivation for Coach Dan Lanning and his program as they look to secure a national championship next season. However, the question still stands: When will the Oregon Ducks receive their flowers?
