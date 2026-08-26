Linebacker Devon Jackson Names Oregon Freshman Making Waves in Fall Camp

The No. 2 Oregon Ducks enter the 2026 college football season with a running back room that, while young, could be among the top in the Big Ten. In addition to the return of stars Jordon Davison and Dierre Hill Jr., Ducks fans are also excited about freshman running back Brandon Smith.

Throughout fall camp, Smith has shown potential and earned his teammates' respect on defense with his performances. Ducks star linebacker Devon Jackson, a veteran on Oregon’s defense, admires Smith’s work ethic and praised the impact he will have at running back.

Jan 1, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Devon Jackson (26) against the Liberty Flames during the 2024 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

“B. Smith, that’s my dog, bro. But I gotta mess with him on a daily basis. I think the hardest part for freshmen sometimes is confidence and just trying to lock in. So I just gotta mess with him sometimes. But that’s my dog.”

“I ain’t gonna lie, he toting it yesterday. He scored like three times, had what felt like 300 yards. He freaking embarrassed us yesterday. But he’s a really good player, and that’s somebody that puts his head down and works. He’s gonna be a good player for us, for sure.”

What Brandon Smith Brings to Oregon Ducks

Brandon Smith is one of two talented freshman running backs from Oregon’s 2026 recruiting class who will make their debut for the Ducks this season. Smith arrives in Eugene ranked the No. 17 overall running back in the 2026 recruiting class as a four-star recruit, per 247Sports.

Smith was originally committed to the Arizona Wildcats in the 2026 recruiting class before flipping his commitment to the Ducks on Jan. 19. So far, his decision to flip to Oregon has benefited Smith, and he looks to continue proving his worth through the remainder of fall camp and throughout his freshman season.

Smith’s success in fall camp against the Ducks' defense is an encouraging sign of the impact he can have for Oregon’s offense in the future, particularly its rushing attack. With a loaded running back room this season led by Davison and Hill, it’ll be interesting to see how much playing time Smith will receive.

Will Brandon Smith Play in Season Opener vs. Boise State Broncos?

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning speaks during a press conference on Aug. 18, 2026, at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Smith and the Ducks will open the season on Sept. 5 at Autzen Stadium against the Boise State Broncos. According to the current betting odds by DraftKings Sportsbook, the Ducks are 24.5-point favorites. If the Ducks lead the Broncos by 20-plus points in the fourth quarter, will Smith receive some playing time? That remains to be seen.

The kickoff on Sept. 5 between the Ducks and Broncos is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. PT. The game broadcast will be on CBS.

Oregon Ducks Running Back Room Entering Season

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Jordon Davison (0) rushes during the second quarter against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Davison and Hill return as the Ducks' primary running backs. This follows a 2025 season in which they were the team's No. 2 and No. 3 rushers behind star Noah Whittington, recording a combined 1,323 yards and 20 touchdowns.

Along with Smith and Tradarian Ball's potential as freshmen, Da’Jaun “Dink” Riggs also returns to the Ducks looking to make an impact on Oregon’s rushing attack. Riggs is finally healthy and looks to make a strong impression at running back this season.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X and Instagram for the latest news.