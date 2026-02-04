Newest Oregon Signee Brandon Smith Reveals Why He Chose the Ducks

Four-star running back Brandon Smith has now officially signed with the Oregon Ducks after being committed to the program for less than a month. The talented running back from Central East High School in Fresno, California, committed to the Ducks on Jan 19 following his initial de-commitment from the Arizona Wildcats.

The de-commitment decision was made after his positional coach, Alonzo Carter (former Arizona running back coach) made the decision to accept the head coaching job with the Sacramento State football program. Smith did not make the move to follow his coach to Sacramento State.

Indiana Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti shakes hands with Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning on Friday, Jan. 9, 2026, after the Indiana Hoosiers defeated the Oregon Ducks in the Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Right before signing his National Letter of Intent, the talented running back caught up with Oregon Ducks on SI reporter Caleb Sisk to break down his decision to sign with the Oregon Ducks, along with detailing why this decision is both bittersweet and a relief.

Brandon Smith Addresses Decision to Sign With The Oregon Ducks

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning sticks his tongue out to catch the rain as the No. 6 Oregon Ducks host California Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

"When Coach (Alonzo) Carter (current Sacramento State head coach) had decided to leave Arizona, it was a pretty easy choice to make when Oregon had reached back out to me. Oregon was always an option for me if ever presented the chance to go play for them. Every kid always dreams of going to play at a big program like Oregon, but actually getting that opportunity is different," Smith told Oregon Ducks on SI.

The recruiting chapter of a player's life can be the most stressful time of their high school career. While this is a chapter that has officially closed for the Fresno, California, athlete, he explained that this is a bittersweet feeling and a relief.

"It’s both. It’s a bittersweet feeling to know that I’m finishing my high school chapter a little earlier than my friends. and not being able to walk the stage. But I am grateful and blessed to be in the position that I am in. It’s also a relief because I’ll be on campus early and I’ll be able to work with the team, coaches, school, surroundings, etc. It’s a lot to look forward to, and I’m ready to learn," said Smith.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning takes the field as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Smith would then leave off with one final message to the Oregon fans as he embarks on his newest journey to become a crucial piece for the Ducks and the running back core.

"I am honored to be able to suit up and represent Oregon," Smith said to end his conversation with Oregon Ducks on SI's Caleb Sisk.

Following a 32 rushing touchdown and 2,189 yard season, the talented prospect was quick to rise in some of the rankings, and he finished as one of the 15 signees for the Ducks inside the top-300. Oregon's 2026 recruiting class is No. 3 in the nation, with these 15 players playing a huge part in the ranking. Smith finished as the No. 283 player in the nation, according to the Rivals Industry rankings.

The Oregon Ducks' 2026 recruiting class currently ranks No. 3 nationally and No. 2 in the Big Ten Conference. USC has the No. 1 ranked 2026 recruiting class while Notre Dame has the No. 2 ranked class in the country.

Oregon has 22 total commits that includes: four five-stars recruits, 12 four-star recruits and six three-star recruits.

