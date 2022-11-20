LIVE UPDATES: No. 12 Oregon vs. No. 10 Utah

It's Senior Night at Autzen Stadium, as the No. 12 Oregon Ducks play their final home game of the 2022 season against the No. 10 Utah Utes.

Oregon and Utah met twice last season, and Utah dominated them in both those games with a combined score of 76-17. After two losses in the first half of the season, Utah has rattled off four consecutive wins.

Meanwhile the Ducks' playoff hopes were derailed after last week's 37-34 loss to Washington, which also cost them their 23-game home winning streak. Since the loss, Ducks' quarterback Bo Nix's status has been up in the air and he will be a game-time decision. If Nix is out, redshirt freshman Ty Thompson will get his first start.

A spot in the Pac-12 Championship Game is up for grabs. Can the Ducks avenge last year's ghosts, or will the Utes continue their dominance?

What: No. 12 Oregon Ducks vs. No 10. Utah Utes

When: Saturday November 19, 2022 7:35 PM P.T

Where: Autzen Stadium (Eugene, OR)

TV: ESPN

Broadcast Crew: Dave Fleming (Play-by-Play), Rod Gilmore (Analyst), Tiffany Blackmon (Sideline Reporter)

Radio: Oregon Sports Network | Local: KUJZ-FM 95.3 (Eugene) | KFXX-AM 1080 (Portland) | Sirius: 133 | XM: 197

Radio Crew: Jerry Allen (Play-by-play) | Mike Jorgensen (Analyst) | Joey McMurry (Sideline Reporter) | Terry Jonz (Pre-game show)

0:00: Nix gets his first positive rush of the night on a 3rd and 1 to extend the drive and waste all of Utah's timeouts. Nix kneels it a few more times before the clock hits triple zeroes. Oregon wins 20-17.

1:57: The Ducks' defense gets it done again. After Bryan Addison nearly grabbed an interception, Rising throws two more incomplete passes to turn the ball over on downs. The Ducks are in position to win if they can hold the ball.

3:19: Oregon, yet again, made nothing out of the huge turnover from its offense. Another three-and-out means Utah starts at its own 24-yard line with a chance to tie or win.

4:15: Just as hope is fading for the Ducks, another heroic defensive play by the defense. Williams jumps on his second pick of the day, and the Ducks have the ball on their own 42-yard line.

5:50: After a sensational 50-yard deep pass from Nix to Thorton, Nix follows it up with an interception to Utah's Clark Phillips. The Utes will start from their own 26-yard line.

6:54: The Utes again moved down the field with ease, largely thanks to a defensive pass interference on Steve Stephens. But the Ducks' defense earns it back with a huge fourth down stop as Kincaid can't hang on to the low pass.

11:17: Under the thinnest of margins, Franklin catches it and gets the first down to extend Oregon's drive. Oregon is able to rumble down to Utah's 24-yard line before opting for a field goal. Camden Lewis hits a 41-yard field goal, Oregon leads 20-17

Fourth Quarter

0:00: Bo Nix has been hurting in the second half, but he makes two big pass completions for first downs. The Ducks were about to go for it on 4th and 5 before the quarter ended.

2:39: Utah uses a methodical drive to move all the way down the field, overcoming tackles for loss by Oregon and a false start on the Utah offensive line. Utah finished off the drive with another run, this time from the back-up running back. Jaylen Dixon runs for an 18-yard touchdown, Oregon and Utah are tied 17-17.

9:39: Yet again, the Ducks' offense cannot pick up where the defense left off. The Ducks go three-and-out again after Nix is sacked for the first time tonight. The Utes start on their own 14-yard line.

11:16: Oregon linebacker Noah Sewell jumps on an interception after Rising's pass is deflected by Keyon Ware-Hudson. The Ducks take over on the Utes' side of the field.

11:56: The Thorton fumble is clearly still on the Oregon offense's mind. Three uninspiring plays from the Ducks come and go, and they are forced to punt it back to Utah.

13:14: The Ducks forfeit all the momentum their defense created, as Thorton's second fumble of the game is scooped up and scored by Utah. Karene Reid recovers the fumble and returns it 11 yards for a touchdown, Oregon leads 17-10.

13:21: Utah picked up one first down on the first drive after halftime thanks to another catch from Kincaid. But a well-timed blitz saw Oregon defensive lineman Brandon Dorlus hit Rising and force a punt.

Third Quarter

0:00: Utah lets the time expire for the first half after the Oregon field goal.

0:18: The Ducks move quickly thanks to a huge Nix throw to Thorton for 58-yards. After being held up in the red zone, the Ducks settled for the field goal. Camden Lewis hits a 30-yard field goal, Oregon leads 17-3.

2:29: After Oregon safety Jamal Hill was ejected for targeting for the second time this season, the defense responded and stood tall to force fourth down. Utah went for it and got it with a big catch from Kincaid. But again, Oregon stuffed Utah on 3rd and 1. Utah went for it again, but this time it was an incomplete pass and a turnover on downs for Oregon, who takes over on the 11-yard line.

10:28: Thorton starts to make up for his fumble with a 16-yard catch and run to keep the Ducks' drive alive on 3rd and 8. After that, two first-down runs from Noah Whittington put the Ducks inside the 10-yard line. On 3rd and Goal, Nix called a perfectly-timed play action for the score. Troy Franklin catches a 4-yard touchdown, Oregon leads 14-3.

14:02: Two turnovers on back-to-back plays! Immediately after Dont'e Thorton fumbles after his catch, Cam Rising's first pass on the next drive is batted in the air and intercepted by Bennett Williams. Oregon takes over right at midfield.

Second Quarter

0:00: After the Utah field goal, the Ducks only got to run a few plays before the end of the first quarter. It will be 2nd and 13 to start the second quarter after T.J. Bass was called for a false start.

1:09: After another solid start to the offensive drive for Utah, including more receptions for do-it-all tight end Dalton Kincaid, the Oregon defense held strong again. This time on fourth down, however, the field goal attempt is good. Jadon Redding hits a 45-yard field goal, Oregon leads 7-3.

4:36: The Ducks could not build on the momentum afforded to them by the missed field goal. Two pass incompletions from Nix meant a three-and-out and punt for the Ducks. The Utes start at their own 48-yard line after a penalty against the Ducks on the punt.

5:56: Just as Oregon did with its first offensive drive, Utah moved the ball the length of the field with ease to start. The Utes walked down to the red zone, when an offensive line penalty moved them backwards. Oregon held strong to force the field goal, which Utah kicker Jadon Redding missed from 38 yards out.

10:56: Bo Nix is in as the starting quarterback for the Ducks, and he started the game hot by completing six of his first seven passes -- four of those going to receiver Kris Hutson. It was running back Bucky Irving who got the first score on Senior Night. Bucky Irving runs for a 10-yard touchdown, Oregon leads 7-0.

First Quarter

Pregame

Forsyth is in street clothes before the coin toss and is out for the game.

Oregon Ducks' quarterback Bo Nix, wide receiver Chase Cota, and offensive lineman Alex Forsyth, Ryan Walk, and Steven Jones were all in full pads and participating in pregame warm-up drills. Nix was in the center of a Ducks' huddle and looked fired-up.

