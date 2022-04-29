Skip to main content
NFL Draft

Photo Gallery: Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux Selected by New York Giants in 2022 NFL Draft

Kayvon Thibodeaux becomes the third top-10 NFL draft pick from Oregon in three years.

On Thursday night the New York Giants selected Oregon Ducks defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux with the fifth overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. 

Thibodeaux becomes the third top 10 pick out of Oregon in the past three years, joining Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (No. 6 overall in 2020) and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Penei Sewell (No. 7 overall in 2021). The Ducks are one of three schools with that distinction along with Alabama and LSU.

Thibodeaux's selection is Oregon's first in the top-five since quarterback Marcus Mariota was selected No. 2 overall in 2015 by the Tennessee Titans.

"I knew, I manifested it,” Thibodeaux said after the selection. “We had great talks. They FaceTimed me on the plane and they were excited to talk to me, and I knew it was time.

“It was just a blessing … Just to be a part of a family – an organization like this – it’s ridiculous.”

Thibodeaux made an immediate impact at the college level for Oregon. During his college career he totaled 19 sacks in 31 games, won the Morris Trophy in 2020 (awarded to the most outstanding offensive and defensive linemen in the Pac-12) and became the first defensive player in Oregon history to earn unanimous All-American status.

The defensive lineman will reunite with former Oregon teammate Shane Lemieux, an offensive lineman for New York. 

